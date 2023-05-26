EMC Testing Market Key Players, Application, Demand, Industry Research Report by Regional Forecast to 2028

According to our latest market study on “EMC Testing Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Offering, Service Type, and End-Use,” the market was valued at US$ 2,116.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3,066.7 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028.

All electrical and electronic devices generate some form of unwanted interference/radiation that is unavoidable. As these gadgets are increasingly being used in proximity to one another, they should function normally without interfering with or being hampered by other devices. Thus, electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) is a critical feature of electrical and electronic devices. They should, however, release limited radiations and be impervious to a particular degree of electromagnetic radiation to ensure proper functioning. As different electronic devices play pivotal roles in of business environment, the compliance demands pertaining to EMC and electromagnetic immunity (EMI) testing are becoming highly challenging with the introduction of new business rules. The ability of the EMC testing chamber(s) to be certified ensures that the items will be precisely measured for EMC approval.

Battery-powered electric vehicles (BEVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) are the three primary forms of electric vehicles (EVs). Asia (China and Japan), Europe, and the US are among the most important markets for EVs, with strong sales performance. Electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and buses are gaining significant traction owing to rising environmental concerns and government support. Power converters, electric motors, shielded and unshielded cables, wireless chargers, and batteries are the key typical electric drive system components; all these components are susceptible to EMI and electromagnetic radiation.

In recent years, the popularity of wireless charging has increased in the electric vehicles market. Unlike automobiles powered by internal combustion engines, certain electric vehicles emit more electromagnetic waves when charging than while driving. The power required by the electric drive system is significantly higher than that required by the entire electric system in traditional automobiles. Other characteristics of an electric vehicle, including weight, size, and produced noise, need the use of specialist EMI shielding materials. As a result, the rise of the electric vehicle market is likely to open up significant opportunities for the EMC testing market players in the coming years.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on EMC Testing Market

North America has the highest adoption and growth rate of new technologies owing to favorable government policies to boost innovation and strengthen the infrastructure capabilities. Hence, any impact on industries affects the economic growth of the region in a negative manner. Presently, the US is the world’s worst affected country due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The outbreak is negatively influencing all industries, such as manufacturing and automotive, in the US.

It is becoming apparent with the COVID-19 pandemic spreading across the US that few can escape its scope, presenting significant challenges to all industries. However, in North America, the major adoption of the technology is noticed in the manufacturing sector where the same is applied for converting traditional manufacturing processes to smart ones. Thus, the closure of all manufacturing units across countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico is expected to hinder the growth of the EMC testing market in the coming years. However, the COVID-19 outbreak influenced the adoption of technology across the healthcare sector to detect COVID-19 among patients. Thus, in the present situation, rising investment by the healthcare sector in technologies is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. As a result, the sector can cope with the pandemic’s predicament in a relatively short time. This industry is currently operating at the same rate as it did prior to the outbreak. Thus, the EMC testing market in the region is expected to witness a moderate impact of the pandemic in the coming years.

EMC Testing Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

