Frozen Food Market Trends, Top Companies and Future Demand 2023-2028

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Frozen Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global frozen food market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during 2023-2028.

Industry Definition:

Frozen food products refer to edible items which are preserved at low temperatures and can be stored in refrigerators for further use. They can be categorized into several types, such as meat products, vegetables, fruits, seafood, ready-to-eat (RTE) meals, beverages, bakery, snacks, desserts, etc.

Frozen food items can be stored for an extended period, retain nutritional content, save time, are easy to prepare, and help to minimize food wastage. Consequently, they are in extensive demand among consumers across the globe.

Industry Trends and Drivers:

The growing working population and the increasing fast-paced lifestyle of individuals are among the key factors driving the frozen food market.

In addition to this, the expanding food and beverage (F&B) industry, especially in developing countries, and the shifting preferences toward ready-to-eat (RTE) and processed foods and beverages are acting as significant growth-inducing factors.

Apart from this, the rising number of hotels, cafes, restaurants, and cloud kitchens that utilize frozen foods to prepare novel dishes with freshly preserved ingredients and save cooking time is also positively influencing the global market.

Moreover, the introduction of vegan frozen foods, the escalating focus among leading market players on marketing strategies, including social media promotions and celebrity endorsements, and the inflating investments in attractive packaging solutions are further stimulating the market growth.

Besides this, the development of numerous e-commerce retail channels that offer a comprehensive range of products and the emerging trend of ordering food online, on account of the higher penetration of smartphones and high-speed internet, are expected to stimulate the frozen food market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the frozen food market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Aryzta A.G.

Associated British Foods plc

Bellisio Foods Inc. (Charoen Pokphand Foods)

Cargill Incorporated

Conagra Brands Inc.

General Mills Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Company

JBS S.A.

Jeanie Marshal Foods Ltd

Kellogg Company

McCain Foods Limited

Nestlé S.A.

Wawona Frozen Foods

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global frozen food market based on product type, frozen vegetable snacks, frozen meat products, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Frozen Vegetable Snacks

Frozen Meat Products

Frozen Vegetables and Fruits

Frozen Vegetable Snacks Breakup by Type:

French Fries

Bites, Wedges and Smileys

Aloo Tikki

Nuggets

Others

Frozen Meat Products Breakup by Type:

Chicken

Fish

Pork

Mutton

Others

Frozen Vegetables Breakup by Type:

Green Peas

Corn

Mixed Vegetables

Carrot

Cauliflower

Others

Frozen Fruits Breakup by Type:

Strawberries

Berries (Raspberries, Blueberries and Blackberries)

Cherries

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

