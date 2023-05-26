Nonwoven Fabrics Market Outlook, Top Companies, Growth and Demand Till 2027

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Nonwoven Fabrics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global nonwoven fabrics market size reached US$ 39.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 57.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4% during 2022-2027.

Industry Definition:

Nonwoven fabrics refer to porous, flexible, and cohesive textiles that consist of one or more layers of cloth deposited in a patterned manner. They are bonded into the products using fiber entanglement, chemical, mechanical, and thermal processes.

They are widely used for manufacturing durable and protective clothing, insulation material, garment lining, waddings, interlinings, synthetic leather fabrics, and shoe linings.

Nonwoven fabrics exhibit high tensile strength, resilience, absorbency, stretchability, liquid repellent, flame retardant, and lightweight properties. They are also classified as durable and disposable goods that include one-time-use products, such as diapers and dressings.

As a result, nonwoven fabrics find extensive applications across electronics, agriculture, horticulture, furnishing, and construction industries.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global nonwoven fabrics market is primarily being driven by significant growth in the textile industry. Nonwoven fabrics are widely used to produce single-use and durable clothing materials, such as face masks, caps, shoe covers, protective gowns, fire retardant suits, industrial work wears, and chemical defense suits.

Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and extreme learning machine (ELM) technologies to predict the porosity and air permeability properties of nonwoven fabrics is providing an impetus to market growth.

Furthermore, widespread product utilization in the automotive industry for manufacturing seats, dashboard insulation, interior trims, airbags, and air filters is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Besides this, increasing product utilization in the packaging industry and extensive research and development (R&D) activities towards engineering eco-friendly nonwoven fabrics are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive landscape of the nonwoven fabrics market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj

Berry Global Group Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Fitesa S.A. and Affiliates (Petropar SA)

Freudenberg Performance Materials SE & Co. KG

Johns Manville Corporation (Berkshire Hathaway)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

PFNonwovens Czech s.r.o. (PFNonwovens Holding s.r.o)

Suominen Oyj

Toray Industries Inc.

TWE GmbH & Co. KG

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global nonwoven fabrics market based on material type, technology, application and region.

Breakup by Material Type:

Polyester

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Rayon

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Spun Bond

Wet Laid

Dry Laid

Others

Breakup by Application:

Personal Care and Hygiene

Filtration

Healthcare

Automotive

Building and Construction

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

