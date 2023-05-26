Hyperkalemia Market 2023: Analysis of Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Size, Share, and Future Forecast by 2033

IMARC Group has recently released a report titled “Hyperkalemia Market: Analysis of Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Size, Share, and Future Forecast (2023-2033)” that presents a comprehensive assessment of the hyperkalemia market. The report provides an extensive overview of the latest market trends, growth prospects, investment opportunities, and industry outlook, as well as an in-depth analysis of the disease landscape, market size, and growth trends. Furthermore, the report offers an analysis of competitors, regional markets, and recent advancements in the global market. It also sheds light on crucial segments and market drivers, along with challenges faced by industry players. This report is a valuable resource for stakeholders who want to gain valuable insights into the hyperkalemia market.

Hyperkalemia refers to a medical condition marked by high levels of potassium in the blood. Potassium is crucial to maintain the proper functioning of muscle cells and neurons. Normal potassium counts usually fall within the range of 3.5 and 5.0 mmol/L, and when the levels surpass 5.5 mmol/L, it is categorized as hyperkalemia. The symptoms of this condition include fatigue, muscle weakness, numbness, etc. If the disease progresses, an individual may experience palpitations, abdominal pain, shortness of breath, diarrhea, and an abnormal heart rhythm. The diagnosis of hyperkalemia involves an ECG and a blood test that evaluates the level of potassium in the bloodstream.

The increasing incidences of chronic kidney diseases that affect the kidneys’ ability to eliminate enough potassium from the body are primarily driving the hyperkalemia market. Furthermore, the growing cases of various associated risk factors, such as adrenal insufficiency, hemolysis, usage of certain medications like ACE inhibitors, etc., are also bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the escalating utilization of loop diuretics, which inhibit the reabsorption of chloride and sodium in the kidneys, hence promoting the excretion of potassium in the urine, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, numerous leading market players are increasingly investing in R&D activities to launch a combination of potent drugs that can mitigate the risk of side effects linked with high doses of individual medications, which is also offering lucrative growth opportunities to the market. Additionally, the ongoing development of various innovative therapies to treat the ailment, such as small-molecule inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies that specifically target potassium channels within the body, is anticipated to propel the hyperkalemia market in the coming years.

Report Period:

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2017-2022

Market Forecast: 2023-2033

Countries Included:

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the hyperkalemia market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the hyperkalemia market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Regulatory Status

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the hyperkalemia market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the markets shares of various therapeutic segments in 2022 and how are they expected to perform till 2033?

What was the country-wise size of the hyperkalemia market across the seven major markets in 2022 and what will it look like in 2033?

What is the growth rate of the hyperkalemia market across the seven major markets and what will be the expected growth over the next ten years?

What are the key unmet needs in the market?

