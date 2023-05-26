Cosmetic Packaging Market Trends, Drivers, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Cosmetic Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global cosmetic packaging market size reached US$ 37.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 48.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2023-2028.
Industry Definition:
Cosmetic products are used for cleansing the skin. They are generally available in various layers of packaging, including primary, secondary, and tertiary. Among these, the former holds the content, while the latter is utilized to group primary packages.
In addition to this, they contain labels that carry necessary information, such as the name and address of the distributor, ingredients, batch number, expiration dates, warnings, instructions, etc.
Furthermore, tertiary packaging is specially designed to protect cosmetic items against external contamination during transportation, warehouse storage, bulk handling processes, etc. They are manufactured by using several durable materials, such as foil, polyethylene, paper, polyvinyl chloride, plastic, polyester, etc.
Industry Trends and Drivers:
The inflating levels of disposable income, the growing consumer inclination towards physical appearances, and the increasing influence of social media are primarily driving the cosmetic packaging market.
Additionally, the introduction of push-up tubes and bamboo jars produced from eco-friendly and recyclable materials by the leading manufacturers, on account of the emerging trend of sustainable fashion, is further catalyzing the market growth.
Besides this, the rising popularity of travel-sized packaging to provide enhanced convenience to individuals is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.
Moreover, the escalating demand for packaging coatings that are antimicrobial and can be disinfected via ultraviolet (UV) rays is bolstering the global market.
Apart from this, the development of tree-free paper with waste limestone from construction materials and numerous advancements in 3D-printing technology are anticipated to fuel the cosmetic packaging market over the forecasted period.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the cosmetic packaging market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Albea Cosmetics America Inc.
- Amcor Plc
- AptarGroup Inc.
- Berry Global Group Inc.
- Cosmopak Corp.
- DS Smith PLC
- Gerresheimer AG
- Graham Packaging Company (Reynolds Group Holdings Limited)
- Huhtamäki Oyj
- Libo Cosmetics Co. Ltd.
- Quadpack (Eudald Holdings SL)
- Sonoco Products Company
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global cosmetic packaging market based on product type, material type, capacity, cosmetic type and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Plastic Bottles and Containers
- Glass Bottles and Containers
- Metal Containers
- Folding Cartons
- Corrugated Boxes
- Tubes and Sticks
- Caps and Closures
- Others
Breakup by Material Type:
- Glass Packaging
- Metal Packaging
- Plastic Packaging
- Paper Packaging
- Others
Breakup by Capacity:
- < 50 ml
- 50- 100 ml
- 100 – 150 ml
- 150 – 200 ml
- > 200 ml
Breakup by Cosmetic Type:
- Hair Care
- Color Cosmetics
- Skin Care
- Men’s Grooming
- Deodorants
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2017-2022)
- Market Outlook (2023-2028)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- Impact of COVID-19
- Value Chain Analysis
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
