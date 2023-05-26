Color Cosmetics Market Share, Size and Business Report 2023-2028

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Color Cosmetics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global color cosmetics market size reached US$ 77.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 112.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during 2023-2028.

Color Cosmetics Products:

Color cosmetics refer to various makeup products, such as foundation, eye shadow, lipstick, blush, etc., which are utilized by individuals to enhance facial features. They are manufactured using a combination of core ingredients, which include water, emulsifiers, thickeners, preservatives, emollients, pigments, fragrances, pH stabilizers, etc. Color cosmetics help cover fine lines, wrinkles, and acne marks, provide therapeutic benefits to the skin, and boost self-confidence. Consequently, they are in extensive demand among consumers across the globe.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Avon Products Inc. (Natura & Co)

Chantecaille Beauté (Beiersdorf AG)

Ciaté London (Brand Agency London)

Coty Inc

Kryolan

L’Oréal S.A

Revlon Inc

Shiseido Company Limited

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc

Unilever plc

Color Cosmetics Market Future Demand and Growth:

The growing urban population and the increasing consciousness of individuals about their physical appearances are primarily driving the color cosmetics market. In addition to this, the development of social commerce platforms that allow consumers to interact with brands or purchase a product or service via non-traditional channels is further bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the rising use of social media and advanced data analysis by leading market players to deliver relevant and targeted advertisements to consumers to expand the sales of their products is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Besides this, the launch of virtual try-on features in online apps, which enable consumers to try makeup products in real-time and get a personalized skin analysis and skincare routine, is also positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, the shifting preferences toward natural cosmetics, which are produced by replacing synthetic ingredients with natural plant-based colorants, and the introduction of premium color cosmetics in innovative and sustainable packaging designs that are safe for the environment are anticipated to catalyze the color cosmetics market over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Target Market:

Mass Products

Prestige Products

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by Application:

Nail Products

Lip Products

Eye Products

Facial Products

Hair Products

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

