Cognitive Supplements Market Share, Size and Research Report 2023-2028

How Big is the Cognitive Supplements Market ? :

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Cognitive Supplements Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global cognitive supplements market size reached US$ 356.0 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 674.0 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.50% during 2023-2028.

What are Cognitive Supplements and Uses ? :

Cognitive supplements are substances or compounds that enhance cognitive function and mental performance, including memory, focus, attention, creativity, and overall brain health. They are prepared using caffeine, L-theanine, creatine, omega-3 fatty acids, ginkgo biloba, bacopa monnieri, and other natural ingredients, such as vitamins, minerals, and several herbal extracts. They help in increasing blood flow to the brain, supporting the production of neurotransmitters and reducing oxidative stress in the brain. Additionally, they assist in promoting neuroplasticity, the brain’s ability to reorganize and form new connections, which is crucial for learning and memory. They are commonly available in various forms, including pills, capsules, powders, and drinks.

Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/cognitive-supplements-market/requestsample

Who are the key Players Operating in the Industry ? :

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

Amway Corp

Glanbia PLC

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd

HVMN Inc

Jarrow Formulas Inc

Liquid Health Inc

Lonza Group AG

Natural Factors Inc

NOW Health Group Inc

Onnit Labs Inc. (Unilever plc)

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Cognitive Supplements Industry ? :

The increasing prevalence of cognitive diseases among the masses is driving the global market. Moreover, the growing emphasis on mental well-being and stress management is catalyzing the market as individuals are looking for ways to improve focus, concentration, and mood to maintain mental resilience. Besides, the wide availability of cognitive supplements through various distribution channels, including brick-and-mortar stores, online retailers, and direct-to-consumer platforms, is providing a thrust to the market.

Furthermore, with the growing adoption of veganism, several leading players are developing sustainably sourced plant-based variants, which are gaining prominence worldwide. Apart from this, the wide adoption of cognitive supplements by athletes and fitness enthusiasts to enhance their mental focus, concentration, and reaction time is impacting the market favorably.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=7651&flag=C

What is Included in Market Segmentation ? :

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Product Type Insights:

Natural Molecules

Herbal Extract

Vitamins and Minerals

Form Insights:

Chewable

Capsules

Distribution Channel Insights:

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Medical Stores

Online Retail Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Report By IMARC Group:

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC Group’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group/mycompany/