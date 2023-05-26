Cognitive Supplements Market Share, Size and Research Report 2023-2028

How Big is the Cognitive Supplements Market ? :
IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Cognitive Supplements Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global cognitive supplements market size reached US$ 356.0 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 674.0 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.50% during 2023-2028.
What are Cognitive Supplements and Uses ? :
Cognitive supplements are substances or compounds that enhance cognitive function and mental performance, including memory, focus, attention, creativity, and overall brain health. They are prepared using caffeine, L-theanine, creatine, omega-3 fatty acids, ginkgo biloba, bacopa monnieri, and other natural ingredients, such as vitamins, minerals, and several herbal extracts. They help in increasing blood flow to the brain, supporting the production of neurotransmitters and reducing oxidative stress in the brain. Additionally, they assist in promoting neuroplasticity, the brain’s ability to reorganize and form new connections, which is crucial for learning and memory. They are commonly available in various forms, including pills, capsules, powders, and drinks.
Who are the key Players Operating in the Industry ? :
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being
- Amway Corp
- Glanbia PLC
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd
- HVMN Inc
- Jarrow Formulas Inc
- Liquid Health Inc
- Lonza Group AG
- Natural Factors Inc
- NOW Health Group Inc
- Onnit Labs Inc. (Unilever plc)
What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Cognitive Supplements Industry ? :
The increasing prevalence of cognitive diseases among the masses is driving the global market. Moreover, the growing emphasis on mental well-being and stress management is catalyzing the market as individuals are looking for ways to improve focus, concentration, and mood to maintain mental resilience. Besides, the wide availability of cognitive supplements through various distribution channels, including brick-and-mortar stores, online retailers, and direct-to-consumer platforms, is providing a thrust to the market.
Furthermore, with the growing adoption of veganism, several leading players are developing sustainably sourced plant-based variants, which are gaining prominence worldwide. Apart from this, the wide adoption of cognitive supplements by athletes and fitness enthusiasts to enhance their mental focus, concentration, and reaction time is impacting the market favorably.
What is Included in Market Segmentation ? :
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Product Type Insights:
- Natural Molecules
- Herbal Extract
- Vitamins and Minerals
Form Insights:
- Chewable
- Capsules
Distribution Channel Insights:
- Supermarket/Hypermarket
- Medical Stores
- Online Retail Stores
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2017-2022)
- Market Outlook (2023-2028)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
