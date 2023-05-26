Smart Weapons Market Share, Size and Forecast 2022-2027

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Smart Weapons Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global smart weapons market size reached US$ 16.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 22.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.87% during 2022-2027.

Smart weapons represent computer-guided munitions that can hit a target with higher accuracy using land mines, bullets, and onboard computers. They are equipped with various technologies, such as television, laser, satellite guidance system, machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI). Smart weapons aid military personnel in dealing efficiently with combatants on the battlefield and reducing or eliminating collateral damage. They can even be programmed to filter unwanted signals in multiple-signal environments and look for a specific target on a battlefield. Consequently, smart weapons find extensive applications in the military and defense sectors across the globe.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Airbus SE

BAE Systems

General Dynamics Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries

L3Harris Technologies Inc

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

Smart Weapons Market Demand:

The increasing geopolitical tensions among countries and the escalating focus among military organizations on upgrading the existing firefighting equipment of the armed forces are primarily driving the smart weapons market. In addition to this, the growing digital innovation and advancements of electronic warfare (EW) systems to facilitate augmented reality (AR) information to operators and the introduction of fully automated smart weapons that can self-respond or make decisions on strike are also positively influencing the global market. In line with this, inflating investments in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce high-resolution and bidirectional brain-machine interfaces that can allow diverse national security applications, including controlling active cyber defense systems, swarms of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), multitasking during complex missions are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the launch of network-enabled weapons that can share and integrate data between systems in real-time and the rising expenditure on the modernization of the defense industry, especially in developing countries, are expected to bolster the smart weapons market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Missiles Anti-Tank Missiles and Standoff Missiles Air-to-Air and Air-to-Surface Missiles Anti-Ship and Anti-Submarine Missiles

Munitions Guided Bombs Target Pods

Guided Projectiles Artillery Shells Mortar Rounds

Guided Rockets Anti-Tank and Tactical Rockets Air-to-Air and Air-to-Surface Anti-Submarine

Precision Guided Firearms Small Smart Weapons Shoulder Fired Weapons Smart Guns



Breakup by Technology:

Satellite Guidance

Radar Guidance

Infrared Guidance

Laser Guidance

Breakup by Platform:

Land

Sea/Naval

Air

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

