Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market Analysis, Epidemiology, Trends, Size, Share, and Future Forecast till (2023-2033)

Exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) refers to a chronic condition in which the pancreas fails to generate enough digestive enzymes that are necessary for the proper breakdown of food and the absorption of vital nutrients. This leads to maldigestion, a shortage of vitamins, and nutrient malabsorption from routine digestive processes. The symptoms of EPI include abdominal discomfort, belly pain, fatigue, diarrhea, bleeding disorders, foul-smelling stool, rapid weight loss, etc. The diagnosis of this condition involves a review of the medical history, a secretin stimulation test, an MRI, and a CT scan.

The rising prevalence of chronic pancreatitis, which leads to inflammation of the pancreas and affects its potential to produce digestive enzymes, is primarily driving the exocrine pancreatic insufficiency market. Furthermore, the increasing cases of inherited diseases, including cystic fibrosis, that can obstruct the pancreatic ducts and prevent the release of essential enzymes are also augmenting the market growth. Besides this, the escalating adoption of pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy to treat EPI, as it significantly improves fat digestion and manages the symptoms of the ailment, is providing a positive outlook for the market.

Moreover, the growing popularity of non-invasive techniques, such as secretin-enhanced magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography (MRCP), to diagnose and evaluate the exocrine function and visualize improvements in the pancreatic duct is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the increasing adoption of combination treatments involving lifestyle changes, including limitation of alcohol intake, prohibition of smoking, consumption of a healthy diet, and vitamin supplementation, is expected to propel the exocrine pancreatic insufficiency market during the forecasted period.

Report Period:

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2017-2022

Market Forecast: 2023-2033

Countries Included:

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the exocrine pancreatic insufficiency market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the exocrine pancreatic insufficiency market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Regulatory Status

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the exocrine pancreatic insufficiency market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the markets shares of various therapeutic segments in 2022 and how are they expected to perform till 2033?

What was the country-wise size of the exocrine pancreatic insufficiency market across the seven major markets in 2022 and what will it look like in 2033?

What is the growth rate of the exocrine pancreatic insufficiency market across the seven major markets and what will be the expected growth over the next ten years?

What are the key unmet needs in the market?

