Veterinary Vaccines Market Trends, Growth, Top Manufacturers, Forecast 2023-2028

Veterinary Vaccines Market overview:

The latest research study “Veterinary Vaccines Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global veterinary vaccines market size reached US$ 12.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 21.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% during 2023-2028.

What are Veterinary vaccines?

Veterinary vaccines refer to bio-prepared immunizations that are administered to wild species or domestic animals through parenteral and oral routes to produce protective immune responses without inducing the disease itself. They involve live attenuated, inactivated, and recombinant immunizations as some common medications. Veterinary vaccines aid in enhancing immune efficiency, reducing animal suffering, and preventing the risk of developing and transmitting various contagious zoonotic illnesses. In addition, these inoculations are reliable, cost-effective, and offer long-term prevention, owing to which they are also used to increase livestock production across the globe. Veterinary vaccines are extensively available in hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and drug stores.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the Veterinary Vaccines Industry:

The escalating demand for effective immunization products and the rising prevalence of several infectious epizootic disorders are among the primary factors driving the veterinary vaccines market. Besides this, the domestication of companion and livestock animals across the globe, the enhanced focus on pet health, and the inflating number of investments in the pharmaceutical sector to improve novel injection manufacturing procedures are further augmenting the market growth.

Moreover, the introduction of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) vaccines with improved efficacy, product stability, and route administration approach is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the innovation of intramuscular needle-free injections and the increasing awareness among consumers toward their beneficial properties, such as enhanced safety and less pain, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the elevating need for vaccines to prevent the transmission of disease-carrying microbes from livestock-based products, including meat, leather, milk, eggs, and wool, is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the expanding healthcare infrastructure and the extensive research and development (R&D) activities to enhance the efficiency of immunizations are expected to bolster the veterinary vaccines market in the coming years.

Veterinary Vaccines Market Report Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Ceva Santé Animale, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Hester Biosciences Limited, HIPRA, Indian Immunologicals Limited, Merck & Co. Inc., Neogen Corporation, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Virbac SA and Zoetis Inc.

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Vaccine Type:

Livestock Vaccines Bovine Vaccines Poultry Vaccines Porcine Vaccines Others

Companion Animal Vaccines Canine Vaccines Feline Vaccines Equine Vaccines



Breakup by Technology:

Attenuated Live Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

Others

Breakup by Route of Administration:

Subcutaneous

Intramuscular

Intranasal

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

) Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

