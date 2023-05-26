Vehicle Tracking System Market Share, Size and Industry Report 2023-2028

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Vehicle Tracking System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global vehicle tracking system market size reached US$ 23.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 50.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2% during 2023-2028.

A vehicle tracking system is generally used to track and monitor the activity of a vehicle using a cellular network or global positioning system (GPS). A tracking module is equipped in the automobile that indicates the vehicle’s real-time location via GPS coordinates. It aids in vehicle maintenance, tracking and monitoring remotely, diagnostics, route optimization, and fuel and safety management. It works in a loop of global systems for mobile communication (GSM), special software, GPS, and digital maps that assist in supervising various non-compliant behavior, reducing downtime, delivering real-time data to fleet operators to resolve vehicle problems, and providing instant alerts during an emergency.

Vehicle Tracking System Market Growth:

One of the key factors driving the global market is the rising safety and security concerns of the masses. Moreover, the widespread incorporation of intelligent transport systems, mobility-as-a-service (MaaS), and 5G in-vehicle connectivity are fuelling the demand for vehicle tracking systems. The market is further driven by the rapid expansion of goods and passenger transportation services to track using vehicle data, location, performance, and driver behavior. Additionally, the rising incidences of accidents, along with the growing popularity of connected devices in automobiles, is providing a thrust to the demand. Other factors, such as the introduction of rental and car leasing services, and the rising governmental implications towards passengers and drivers safety, are positively influencing the market.

Competitive Landscape with Keyplayers:

AT&T Inc

Cartrack

Continental AG

Geotab Inc

Inseego Corp

Orbcomm

Robert Bosch GmbH

Spireon Inc

Teletrac Navman (Vontier Corporation)

TomTom N.V

Verizon Communications Inc

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

Hardware OBD Device/Tracker Standalone Tracker

Software Vehicle Diagnostics Performance Measurement Fleet Analytics and Reporting Others



Breakup by Type:

Active

Passive

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

Breakup by Application:

Mobile Tracking

Cellular Tracking

Satellite Tracking

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

Transportation and Logistics

Construction and Manufacturing

Aviation

Retail

Government

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

