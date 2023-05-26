Breakfast Cereals Market Share, Regional Analysis, Forecast 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Breakfast Cereals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global breakfast cereals market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights

How big is the breakfast cereals market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 100.7 Billion Market Forecast in 2028 US$ 130.3 Billion Growth rate (2023 to 2028) CAGR of 4.24% Base Year of the Analysis 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028

What are Breakfast cereals?

Breakfast cereals made from processed grains are typically served with milk, cream, curd, or other dairy products, or they can be sweetened with fresh fruit, syrups, or sugar. They typically include grains like corn, quinoa, wheat, rye, sorghum, rice, oats, maize, barley, millet, etc. In keeping with this, ready-to-eat (RTE) and ready-to-cook varieties of breakfast cereal are frequently offered. Vitamins, iron, proteins, carbs, magnesium, dietary fibre, and other nutrients are abundant in them. Breakfast cereals can avoid conditions like cancer, excessive blood sugar, intestinal issues, and constipation. Additionally, they reduce the risk of diabetes type 2, cardiovascular disease (CVD), and obesity.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the Breakfast Cereals industry?

The growing consumer inclination towards adding high-fibber as well as protein food items to the regular diet for maintaining their health and building immunity is primarily augmenting the breakfast cereals market. Furthermore, the increasing western influence on culinary practices is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of packaged breakfast cereals, owing to their higher nutritional content, is positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the introduction of exotic and healthy breakfast cereals, including oats, flax seeds, chia seeds, etc., is also bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the development of gluten-free, keto-friendly, and organic variants, on account of the rising incidences of celiac diseases and the expanding lactose-intolerant population, and the inflating popularity of in at-home hot breakfasts, such as muesli, granola, wheat bran, and porridge, are further catalysing the global market. Additionally, easy product availability across e-commerce platforms is expected to fuel the breakfast cereals market in the coming years.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

Cable Inc.

Carman’s Fine Foods

Freedom Foods Group

General Mills Inc.

Kellogg Co.

Marico Ltd

Micros

Nestle S.A

Post Holdings Inc.

What is included in market segmentation?

Breakup by Type:

Ready-to-Eat

Hot Cereals

Breakup by Nature:

Conventional

Organic

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

By Geography:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

