Drinkable Yogurt Market Trends, Demand, Sales Analysis, Forecast 2023-2028

How Big is The Drinkable Yogurt Market:

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Drinkable Yogurt Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global drinkable yogurt market size reached US$ 36.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 51.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.15% during 2023-2028.

What is Drinkable yogurt?

Drinkable yogurt refers to low-viscous beverages produced by dilution or homogenization of traditional yogurt. Some of the common product types include plain yogurt, flavored yogurt, dairy-based yogurt, non-dairy-based yogurt, etc. These drinkable yogurt products are commonly available in strawberry, banana, cherry, blueberry, and aloe vera flavors. They are an excellent source of lean protein, calcium, probiotics, branched-chain amino acids, and vitamin D. Drinkable yogurt variants aid in improving gut functionality, building muscles, strengthening bones, and preventing osteoporosis. They even aid in controlling appetite by inducing the feeling of fullness and satiety, which leads to weight loss. Consequently, drinkable yogurt items are in extensive demand across the globe.

Drinkable Yogurt Trends and Drivers:

The increasing need for nutritious food products, on account of the elevating health consciousness among the masses, is primarily driving the drinkable yogurt market. Additionally, the growing consumption of probiotic foods and supplements to enhance digestive health, boost metabolism, control antibiotic side effects, and relieve symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the launch of drinkable yogurt fortified with collagen, omega 3, plant sterols, and soy isoflavones by leading market players and the shifting consumer preferences toward lactose- and sugar-free products that help to manage obesity, weight gain, and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are also positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the development of sustainable and innovative packaging solutions that improve product shelf-life and provide grab-and-go convenience and the escalating product availability across multiple e-commerce platforms are further catalyzing the market growth. Apart from this, the introduction of new products in regional and artisanal flavors is expected to propel the drinkable yogurt market over the forecasted period.

Drinkable Yogurt Report Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

Abel & Cole Limited (William Jackson Food Group)

Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S

Chobani LLC

CP-Meiji Co. Ltd.

Danone S.A.

Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad (Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.)

Lactel (Lactalis International)

Pillars Drinkable Yogurt

Schreiber Foods Inc.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:

Plain Yogurt

Flavored Yogurt

Breakup by Category:

Dairy-Based Yogurt

Non-Dairy Based Yogurt

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

By Geography:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

