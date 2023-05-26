Route Optimization Software Market Share, Size, Future Demand and Report 2023-2028

How Big is the Route Optimization Software Market ? :

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Route Optimization Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global route optimization software market size reached US$ 8.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 20.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8% during 2023-2028.

Route optimization software refers to specialized solutions that enable the user to manage and plan delivery routes efficiently through advanced algorithms. They utilize scenario testing, weather conditions, and historical traffic data for determining which route is the busiest or slowest. Route optimization software solutions prove to be highly cost-effective, scalable, flexible, accurate, and robust and provide remarkable user experience as compared to manual route planning, which is time-intensive and error-prone. They can even update already planned routes in real-time, thereby improving driver planning and management for future business challenges. Consequently, route optimization software systems find extensive applications across several sectors, such as fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), retail, transportation, home care, etc.

Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/route-optimization-software-market/requestsample

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

Caliper Corporation

Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc

Geoconcept SAS

Microlise Telematics Private Limited

Omnitracs LLC (Solera Holdings Inc.)

Ortec B.V

Paragon (Aptean)

PTV Planung Transport Verkehr AG (Porsche SE)

Route4me Inc

Routific Solutions Inc

Verizon Communications Inc

Workwave LLC (IFS AB)

Route Optimization Software Market Growth:

The growing digitization of businesses across the globe is primarily driving the route optimization software market. Additionally, the shifting consumer preferences toward on-demand online food delivery solutions, owing to their improved convenience, are also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the elevating reliance of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) on route optimization software for enhancing productivity and their customer experience is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the inflating fuel prices and the escalating need to lower operational, fuel, and driver payroll costs, and the expanding proliferation of cab and online vehicle services are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the increasing employment of software-as-a-service SaaS infrastructure that offers multiple benefits in fleet management and the rising evolution of Internet-of-things (IoT) technology in web-based services are expected to bolster the route optimization software market in the coming years.

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4580&flag=C

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Solution:

Software

Services

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

On-demand Food Delivery

Taxi

Homecare and Field Services

Retail and FMCG

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse More Research Reports:

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800, Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800