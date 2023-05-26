Pneumatic Conveying System Market Share, Industry Trends, Report 2023-2028

The latest research study “Pneumatic Conveying System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global pneumatic conveying system market size reached US$ 30.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 41.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during 2023-2028.

Pneumatic conveying systems utilize a pressure differential and gas flow to transport dry bulk powdered and granular materials safely and cost-effectively. They comprise a receiver, feed device, conveying pipeline, material introduction point, and gas flow movement device. They are widely used in process plants and facilities to handle and transfer materials between different storage locations. Since pneumatic conveying systems reduce the risk of material degradation and wear, they find extensive applications across numerous industries, including chemicals, medicines, plastic, and food & beverage.

Pneumatic Conveying System Market Trends and Drivers:

The global pneumatic conveying system market is primarily driven by the growing product usage in food processing plants to transfer granular and powdered food products, such as flour, sugar, milk, wheat, coffee, cereals, salt, and spices. Additionally, there has been widespread product adoption in the pharmaceutical industry to transport sensitive materials, including finished tablets, active ingredients, tablet granulations, and various excipients.

In line with this, the increasing product applications in the chemical sector have augmented the demand for pneumatic conveying systems. Furthermore, the shifting focus of key players toward the development of innovative pneumatic conveying systems with enhanced product capacities, higher product variability, and longer conveying distances has propelled the market growth.

Other factors, including the escalating demand for pharmaceutical drugs, increasing sales of processed foods, rising adoption in material handling, and technological advancements, are also anticipated to drive the market further.

Global Pneumatic Conveying System Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Atlas Copco AB, AZO GmbH + Co. KG, Cyclonaire Corporation, Dynamic Air Inc., Flexicon Corporation, Gericke AG, Hillenbrand Inc., Macawber Engineering Inc., Nilfisk Group, Nol-Tec Systems Inc., Palamatic Process, Schenck Process Holding GmbH and VAC-U-MAX.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, technology, operation and end user.

Breakup by Technology:

Positive Pressure Conveying

Vacuum Pressure Conveying

Combination Conveying

Breakup by Operation:

Dilute-phase Conveying

Dense-phase Conveying

Breakup by End User:

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Rubber and Plastics

Ceramic

Mining

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

