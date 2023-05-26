Enterprise Key Management Market Research Report, Trends and Forecast 2023-2028

The latest research study “Enterprise Key Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global enterprise key management market size reached US$ 1.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4% during 2023-2028.

Enterprise key management (EKM) is a feature that allows an organization to encrypt sensitive data with cryptographic keys. It integrates a centralized management tool to secure the creation, access, maintenance, decryption, and destruction of cryptographic keys. It also gives more control over the data and assists in protecting the trade secrets and other sensitive information of an organization, thereby minimizing the number of skilled human resources required to manage keys. In addition, it provides numerous benefits, such as automated backups, reduced risk and cost, enhanced security, accessibility, and streamlined efficiency. As a result, EKM finds extensive applications in healthcare, retail, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industries.

Enterprise Key Management Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing incidences of data breaches and hacking in businesses across the globe. This can be attributed to the rising digitization that makes data more accessible and vulnerable to theft and hacking.

In addition, the governments of numerous countries are developing national cybersecurity defense strategies to combat risks encountered by their citizens, businesses, and critical infrastructure, which is contributing to market growth. Moreover, the widespread adoption of EKM solutions by various organizations to improve the overall efficiency of their security procedures represents another major growth-inducing factor.

Furthermore, the growing information technology (IT) sector and the rapid expansion of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are also creating a positive market outlook.

Global Enterprise Key Management Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.), Box Inc., Broadcom Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Thales Group, Townsend Security, Unbound Security and WinMagic Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, component, deployment mode, enterprise size, application and end use industry.

Breakup by Component:

Solutions

Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Application:

Disk Encryption

File and Folder Encryption

Database Encryption

Communication Encryption

Cloud Encryption

Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

IT and Telecom

Government and Defense

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

