India Probiotics Market Report, Industry Size, Share and Trends 2023-2028

The latest research study “India Probiotics Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the India probiotics market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1% during 2023-2028.

Probiotics consist of live microbial ingredients that aid in maintaining gut health. Some commonly available products include yogurt, drink, curd, dietary supplements, etc. Probiotics assist in reducing the risk of type-2 diabetes, preventing the growth of harmful bacteria inside the digestive tract, leading to better nutrient absorption and bowel movement, aiding in enhanced digestive health, boosting immunity, etc. They are also utilized in treating and potentially minimizing gastrointestinal issues, such as diarrhea, irritable bowel syndrome, colorectal cancer, constipation, etc. As a result, probiotics find widespread distribution across supermarkets, convenience stores, hypermarkets, specialty stores, online markets, etc.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-probiotics-market/requestsample

India Probiotics Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing geriatric population, who are more prone to chronic gastrointestinal disorders, is among the primary factors driving the India probiotics market. Besides this, the shifting consumer preferences from high-calorie diets towards functional foods and beverages are further augmenting the market growth.

Apart from this, the development of specialized probiotics, such as L. acidophilus, L. rhamnosus, Bifidobacterium, etc., is also catalyzing the market across India. Moreover, the emerging trend of ready-to-eat (RTE) curd, yogurt, and drinks in portable and flexible packaging solutions, on account of the hectic consumer work schedules and sedentary lifestyles, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Furthermore, the expanding nutraceutical sector and the launch of various dairy-, allergen-, and sugar-free formulations are expected to propel the India probiotics market in the coming years.

India Probiotics Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Epigamia (Drums Food International), Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Heritage Foods Limited, Mother Dairy Fruits and Vegetables Pvt. Ltd., Milkmantra Dairy Pvt. Ltd., Milky Mist Dairy, Nestlé India Ltd. (Nestle SA) and Yakult (Danone India Pvt. Ltd.).

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product type and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

Probiotic Curd

Probiotic Drinks

Probiotic Yoghurt

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2023-2028) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Other Reports:

Global Liquid Biopsy Market Size, Share, Growth Overview, Report, 2023-2028

Structural Heart Imaging Market Share, Industry Report, Growth, Trends 2023-2028

Identity Analytics Market Size, Share and Global Industry Analysis 2023-2028

Intraoral Scanner Market Share, Trends and Industry Forecast 2023-2028

Linear Motion System Market Growth, Trends and Industry Analysis 2023-2028

Mobile Imaging Services Market Trends, Industry Growth Report 2023-2028

Oil and Gas EPC Industry Growth and Global Report 2023-2028

Operating Room Equipment Market Size, Industry Growth, Report 2023-2028

Potassium Citrate Market Size, Share and Industry Report 2023-2028

Rubber Tired Gantry Crane Market Size, Share and Global Report 2023-2028

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:



IMARC Services Private Limited.

134 N 4th St.

Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800