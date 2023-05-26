3D Mapping and Modelling Market Trends Growth Future Demand Analysis and Forecast by 2028

“3D Mapping and Modelling Market” is expected to grow from US$ 4,488.20 million in 2021 to US$ 12,134.08 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Technological advancements in North America have led to a highly competitive 3D mapping and modelling market. Moreover, the region is the home of the world’s largest media and entrainment industry, which harnesses the latest design and animation tools to produce enhanced graphical content. The region has a diversified manufacturing sector consisting of consumers and industrial products. It is the home of most of the fortune 500 companies globally and also has extensive design and R&D centers. Due to these factors, the adoption of designing tools is prominent in the region. Manufacturing companies invest ample amounts in designing tools, such as 3D mapping and modelling tools, to deliver competitive products contributing to the 3D mapping and modelling market growth.

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

Autodesk

Saab AB

Golden Software

Trimble

Bentley Systems

Alphabet

Intermap Technologies

Airbus

Esri

CyberCity 3D

In Canada, engineers and construction experts are using 3D rendering software to increase visualization and simulation to entice consumers or investors. Lumion, for example, provides advanced 3D rendering software designed exclusively for architects. To increase 3D mapping and modelling market share and enhance their position in the business, key companies are also relying on inorganic development tactics. For example, Adobe published the newest edition of their 2D and 3D compositing tool dimension program in April 2019 to include cloud 3D rendering. This capability aided the firm in developing a unique cloud rendering solution that offloads the rendering process from on-premise machines to the cloud.

3D Mapping and Modelling Market Segmentation:

By Component:

Software Tools

Services

By 3D Mapping Application:

Inspection and Measurement

Object Reconstruction

Projection and Navigation

Reporting and Virtualization

By 3D Modelling Application:

Product Marketing

Animation & Movies

Gaming and Designing

Architectural Rendering

By Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-premises

By Organization Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

Retail and Consumer Goods

Engineering and Construction

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Transportation and Logistics

Government and Defence

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

The 3D mapping and modelling market has been derived using primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast concerning all the market segments. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. Participants in this process are industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the 3D mapping and modelling market.

