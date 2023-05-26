Distribution Transformer Market Report 2023-2028 | Global Industry Analysis

The latest research study “Distribution Transformer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global distribution transformer market size reached US$ 19.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 25.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.93% during 2023-2028.

A distribution transformer, also represented as an isolation transformer, is utilized to change the high voltage in electric power distribution. It comprises a conservator, Buchholz relay, breather unit, oil indicator, oil tank, temperature detector, thermal relay, radiator, pressure relief device, and bushing. A distribution transformer is commonly available in dry and liquid immersed forms and efficiencies. It assists in circulating the energy to remote areas, which is generated from the power plants. A distribution transformer also aids in reducing the voltage to deliver isolation between two windings as primary and secondary.

Distribution Transformer Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating electricity consumption and power generation across the globe is among the primary factors driving the distribution transformer market. Besides this, the elevating product requirement in commercial, residential, and industrial complexes, owing to the expanding global population and the launch of several policies by the government bodies to invest in the development of smart cities, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the rising focus on reducing carbon emissions and the extensive utilization of renewable energy and distribution transformers, on account of the increasing environmental concerns and energy security among the masses, are also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the inflating sales of electric vehicles (EVs), owing to the emerging trend of urbanization and improving income levels of individuals and the development of EV charging stations across countries, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the growing number of investments by the leading players to upgrade the existing infrastructure to minimize power failures is expected to bolster the distribution transformer market in the coming years.

Distribution Transformer Market Report Segmentation 2023-2028:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (Murugappa Group), Eaton Corporation PLC, EMCO Limited, General Electric, Hammond Power Solutions Inc., Hitachi Energy Ltd, Ormazabal (Velatia S.L.), Schneider Electric, SGB-Smit Group, Siemens AG, Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (Toshiba Corporation), Wilson Power Solutions and Wilson Transformer Company.

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Insulation Type:

Dry

Liquid Immersed

Breakup by Mounting:

Pad

Pole

Underground vault

Breakup by Phase:

Single

Three

Breakup by Power Rating:

Below 500 kVA

501 kVA–2500 kVA

Above 2500 kVA

By Geography:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

