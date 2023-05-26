Monoclonal Antibodies Market Growth, Value Analysis, Latest Trends, Forecast 2023-2028

The latest research study “Monoclonal Antibodies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global monoclonal antibodies market size reached US$ 207.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 307.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during 2023-2028.

Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) represent laboratory-produced proteins used to serve as substitute antibodies that can modify, restore, enhance, and mimic the attack of the immune system on unwanted cells. They are utilized for targeting and detecting cancer cells for destruction by improving the immune system. In addition to this, monoclonal antibodies are used to block the connection between a cancer cell and proteins that promote cell growth. Furthermore, they prevent the formation of proteins to enable immune system cells to work efficiently against cancer cells. As such, mAbs transport the radiation treatment directly to cancer cells and reduce the effect of radiation on healthy cells.

Monoclonal Antibodies Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of chronic ailments, such as heart disease, cancer, stroke, diabetes, arthritis, etc., is primarily driving the monoclonal antibodies market. Additionally, the escalating demand for humanized mAbs to treat several antigens, such as immunosuppression, cancer cells, immunomodulatory molecules, etc., is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the widespread adoption of advanced genetic engineering technology in monoclonal antibodies production and the expanding healthcare industry are acting as significant growth-inducing factors.

Moreover, the leading manufacturers are extensively investing in R&D activities to introduce enhanced mAb drugs for treating neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s, Huntington’s, Parkinson’s, etc., and focusing on various marketing strategies, which is also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, continuous technological advancements in numerous genetic platforms, such as next-generation sequencing, and the inflating need for cost-efficient biosimilar mAbs are anticipated to fuel the monoclonal antibodies market over the forecasted period.

Monoclonal Antibodies Market Report Segmentation 2023-2028:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Biogen Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GSK plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Production Method:

In Vivo

In Vitro

Breakup by Source:

Murine

Chimeric

Humanized

Human

Breakup by Indication:

Cancer

Autoimmune Diseases

Inflammatory Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Hospitals

Research Institutes

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

