India Fantasy Sports Market Size, Share, Top Companies, Report 2023-2028

How Big is The India Fantasy Sports Market?

The latest research study “India Fantasy Sports Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the fantasy sports in India is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 44.6% during 2023-2028.

Fantasy sports represent games where users create virtual teams and participate in leagues and contests that emulate the real-world conditions of the sport. Based on platforms, they can be categorized into websites and mobile applications. Fantasy games sports are played on the internet with proxies of real players of professional sports and include several games, such as football, basketball, hockey, cricket, golf, etc. Fantasy sports prove to be an excellent recreation that allows players to earn real money and rewards and help the participants improve their decision-making capabilities, enhance their learning ability, and provide deep insights into numerous games. Consequently, they are in extensive demand across India.

India Fantasy Sports Market Trends and Drivers:

The expanding digital gaming ecosystem, owing to the increasing penetration of high-speed internet connectivity and cost-effective feature-equipped smartphones, is primarily driving the India fantasy sports market. In addition to this, the elevating number of annual sports events and sports leagues, including IPL T20, Vivo Pro Kabaddi League, ICC Cricket World Cup, etc., and the escalating popularity of various YouTube channels, vlogs, TV shows, blogs, forums, etc., where experts analyze upcoming trends related to fantasy sports are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the introduction of innovative solutions by leading market players to ensure seamless payment experiences and reduce transaction failure rates through verified and safe digital portals is also positively influencing the market across the country. Moreover, the rising number of favorable court judgments sanctioning the skill element of fantasy sports, the inflating investments in research and development (R&D) activities to facilitate technological advancements of online games, and the growing integration of analytics and blockchain technologies for offering more immersive experiences to users are expected to bolster the India fantasy sports market over the forecasted period.

India Fantasy Sports Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Dream Sports Group

Mobile Premier League (MPL) (Galactus Funware Technology Private Limited)

11 Wickets.com (Ability Games Pvt. Ltd)

BalleBaazi, MyTeam11

MyFab11

Paytm First Games Pvt. Ltd.

Fantasy Power 11 and Head Digital Works Pvt Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of sports type, platform and demographics.

Breakup by Sports Type:

Cricket

Football

Others

Breakup by Platform:

Website

Mobile Application

Breakup by Demographics:

Under 25 Years

25-40 Years

Above 40 Years

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

