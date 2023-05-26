India Agritourism Market Growth, Research Report 2023-2028 | IMARC Group

The latest research study “India Agritourism Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the India agritourism market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 19.9% during 2023-2028.

Agritourism represents a commercial practice that combines agricultural activities with tourism for recreation and the entertainment of tourists. It provides the farmers with an opportunity to generate additional income and a channel for direct marketing to consumers. Agritourism also offers communities the potential to increase their local tax bases. In line with this, it assists in preserving agricultural lands and allowing states to develop business enterprises. Some of the activities involved in agritourism are barn dances, biking trails and haunted hayrides, breweries, bird watching, corn mazes, traditional music festivals, farm cooking contests, flower cutting, farm stores, herb walks, etc.

Request a Free PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-agritourism-market/requestsample

India Agritourism Market Trends and Drivers:

The inflating need for revitalizing rural economies and providing employment opportunities to local residents is primarily augmenting the India agritourism market. Furthermore, the growing utilization of farms for events, such as weddings, gatherings, private parties, etc., is propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the launch of favorable policies by government bodies to improve and promote agritourism via training and financial support is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the rising popularity of agritourism, as it offers business opportunities for local tourism operators and family-oriented recreation surroundings, is bolstering the market growth across the country. Besides this, it also provides farm activities, including fishing, horseback riding, harvest festivals, wildlife photography, wagon or sleigh rides, sheep shearing, cooking classes, guided animal tours, historical re-enactments, etc., at a reduced cost, which is further catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, continuous improvements in the tourism industry and the increasing disposable income levels of consumers are expected to fuel the India agritourism market in the coming years.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=6229&flag=F

India Agritourism Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of tourist type, activity, booking channel and sales channel.

Breakup by Tourist Type:

Domestic

International

Breakup by Activity:

On-farm Sales

Outdoor Recreation

Agritainment

Educational Tourism

Accommodations

Others

Breakup by Booking Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Sales Channel:

Travel Agents

Direct

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Contact Us:

IMARC Services Private Limited.

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Also Read: