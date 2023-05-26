Chip Resistor Market Share, Trends and Global Forecast 2023-2028

The latest research study “Chip Resistor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global chip resistor market size reached US$ 1,127 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,626 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during 2023-2028.

Chip resistors are integrated circuit (IC) devices used to regulate the electrical current flow in circuits. They are manufactured using metal films or oxides in small rectangular or square chip bundles covered with multiple thin protective coating layers. They are commonly used in electronics and automobiles to maintain the level of direct current (DC) and alternative current (AC). Since they offer excellent stability, temperature resistance, and heat dissipation properties, chip resistors find extensive applications across the telecom, consumer electronics, automobile, transportation, information technology (IT), and healthcare industries.

Chip Resistor Market Trends and Drivers:

The global chip resistor market is primarily driven by the increasing use of electronics such as laptops, smartphones, automotive logging devices, smart TVs, and speakers. Moreover, there has been a surging adoption of chip resistors due to the emerging trend of electronics miniaturization and the rising demand for compact gadgets as they are smaller and more cost-efficient than traditional lead resistors.

Additionally, several key players are investing heavily in research and development (R&D) activities to expand their product portfolio by launching innovative high-precision product variants. Besides this, the rising sales of luxury automobiles and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) have augmented the product demand for use in automotive components.

Furthermore, the increasing initiatives toward smart city development is another major growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including the continuous improvements in IT, widespread adoption of 4G and 5G technology, and rapid digitization across various end use sectors, are also anticipated to catalyze the market growth.

Global Chip Resistor Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Bourns Inc., International Manufacturing Services Inc, Koa Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Rohm Semiconductor, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Susumu International U.S.A., TE Connectivity, TT Electronics Plc, Viking Tech Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. and YAGEO Group.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, technology and end use.

Breakup by Type:

Pressure-Sensitive

Thermosensitive

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Thick Chip Resistors

Thin Chip Resistors

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Automotive and Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

IT and Telecommunication

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

