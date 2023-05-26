Precision Ball Screw Market Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast 2023-2028

The latest research study “Precision Ball Screw Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global precision ball screw market size reached US$ 1.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during 2023-2028.

Precision ball screws are mechanical devices that convert rotary motion into linear motion with less friction. They contain long-threaded shafts with ball bearings to withstand load and pressure while providing a rolling surface. These devices offer various benefits, such as smooth running, high efficiency, positioning accuracy, slip prevention, enhanced load capacities, and less friction. As a result, precision ball screws are widely utilized in robotics, medical diagnostic equipment, food and beverages (F&B), retail, energy and mining, computer numerical control (CNC) machines, aviation and aerospace, and automotive industries across the globe.

Precision Ball Screw Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the escalating demand for medical diagnostic equipment due to various benefits, such as precision, high load-bearing capacity, high positional accuracy, and fewer movements for efficient operations. Additionally, the rising product adoption in dental milling machines, robotic endoscopy equipment, and surgical robots represents another major growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the increasing usage of precision ball screws in the aviation and aerospace industry to withstand heavy load pressure while eliminating leakage, sponginess, and issues associated with hydraulic and pneumatic systems in aircraft is providing a positive thrust to the market growth. Apart from this, manufacturers are introducing advanced precision ball screws to extend machine reliability, achieve higher speed limits, and reduce vehicle noise emissions in.

Furthermore, the increasing investments in the semiconductor industries by governments of numerous countries, along with the expanding printing, machinery repair, and material handling industries, are also creating a positive market outlook across the globe.

Global Precision Ball Screw Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Hiwin Corporation, Koyo Machinery USA Inc., KSS Co. Ltd., KURODA Precision Industries Ltd., Nidec Corporation, NSK Ltd., PMI Group (Precision Motion Industries Inc.), Robert Bosch GmbH, TBI Motion Technology Co. Ltd., THK Co. Ltd. and Tsubaki Nakashima Co. Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type and application.

Breakup by Type:

Ground Precision Ball Screw

Rolled Precision Ball Screw

Breakup by Application:

Semiconductor

Medical

Laboratory

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

