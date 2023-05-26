Global Anti-Obesity Drugs Market to Reach US$ 4.0 Billion by 2028

The latest research study “Anti-Obesity Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global anti-obesity drugs market size reached US$ 2.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7% during 2023-2028.

Anti-obesity drugs are used to reduce or regulate weight and are generally prescribed by doctors only in cases of morbid obesity. They help control cravings and compulsive eating, especially for sweets, fatty, salty, and calorie-dense foods. They lower the risk of developing severe cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), dangerous lipid levels, waist circumference, blood sugar levels, diabetic kidney disease progression, and high blood pressure. Since they offer numerous health benefits, anti-obesity drugs are gaining immense traction across the globe.

Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Trends and Drivers:

The global anti-obesity drugs market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of obesity due to sedentary lifestyles. Moreover, the increasing awareness regarding the risk of obesity-associated diseases, such as CVDs, cancer of the esophagus, colon and rectum, liver, gallbladder, pancreas, and kidneys, and type 2 diabetes (T2D) is another major growth-inducing factor.

Besides this, the escalating product demand to promote weight loss that helps improve quality of life, mobility, daily function, and psychological well-being has catalyzed the market growth. Additionally, recent advancements in anti-obesity drugs have enabled the potential to achieve clinically substantial weight loss among individuals. In line with this, the rising regulatory approval of anti-obesity medications (AOMs) to regulate appetite and food cravings is positively influencing market growth.

Other factors, including the rapid expansion in the pharmaceutical industry, increasing focus on managing diseases integrated closely with excess body weight, and rising health consciousness among the masses, are also anticipated to propel the market growth.

Global Anti-Obesity Drugs Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC, Gelesis, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co. Inc., Norgine B.V., Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc., Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., SHIONOGI & Co. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and Vivus LLC.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, drug class, drug type and distribution channel.

Breakup by Drug Class:

Peripherally Acting Drugs

Centrally Acting Drugs

Breakup by Drug Type:

Prescription Drugs

OTC Drugs

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

