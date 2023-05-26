Power Electronics Market Share and Industry Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Power Electronics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global power electronics market size reached US$ 29.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 42.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.32% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Power electronics represent a branch of electrical engineering that involves the study, analysis, and designing of solid-state circuits. It relies on inductors, capacitors, and various other semiconductor switching devices, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET) and insulated-gate bipolar transistors (IGBT) for converting electricity and effectively regulating its flow. Power electronics assist in managing energy and promoting the conservation of power in consumer electronics, while offering reliability and ensuring minimal maintenance. Based on these properties, it is extensively employed in television (TV) sets, battery chargers, and personal computers (PCs).

Power Electronics Trends and Drivers:

The power electronics market is primarily being driven by the widespread product adoption across the automotive sector for manufacturing various components of modern vehicles, including windshield wiper control, adaptive front lighting, electric power steering, and ignition switch. This is further supported by the increasing demand for smart and luxurious automobiles that are integrated with advanced infotainment systems. In line with this, rising environmental concerns, along with the inflating prices of conventional energy solutions have prompted governments of various countries to undertake initiatives promoting the uptake of electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrid vehicles (HVs), which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor.

Additionally, the extensive deployment of power electronics in light dimmers, air conditioners (ACs), induction cooking, uninterrupted power systems (UPS), and vacuum cleaners is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the increasing utilization of power electronics in landing gears, defensive aid systems (DAS), navigation, avionics, and cabin lighting systems of military aircrafts, is propelling the market growth. Other factors, such as significant investments in research and development (R&D) activities, frequent mergers and acquisitions (M&A) amongst key players, and the escalating need for continuous supply power and advance control systems in satellites, space shuttles, missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are creating a positive outlook for the market. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 42.0 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.32% during 2023-2028.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Device:

Power Discrete Diode Transistors Thyristor

Power Modules Intelligent Power Module Power Integrated Module

Power ICs Power Management Integrated Circuit Application-Specific Integrated Circuit



Breakup by Material:

Silicon

Sapphire

Silicon Carbide

Gallium Nitride

Others

Breakup by Application:

Power Management

UPS

Renewable

Others

Breakup by Voltage:

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

High Voltage

Breakup by End User Industry:

Automotive

Military and Aerospace

Energy and Power

IT and Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

ABB Ltd.

Analog Devices Inc.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Microchip Technology Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

ROHM Co. Ltd.

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Toshiba Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology Inc

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

