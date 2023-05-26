India Snacks Market Report 2023 : Industry Size, Demand Growth 2028

The latest research study “India Snacks Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the Indian snacks market size reached INR 38,603 Crore in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 70,731 Crore by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% during 2023-2028.

Snacks are food products that are smaller in portion size than the main meal and are usually consumed as an appetizer or side dish. They are either fried or baked and are prepared from various ingredients, such as potatoes, grains, corn, nuts, oil, vegetables, etc. Snacks are mainly obtainable in spicy, sweet, salty, and sour tastes. Some commonly eaten snacks in India include popcorn, salted peanuts, chips, fryums, etc. They are preferred by the masses on account of their long shelf-life, satisfying taste, and easy storage. As such, snacks are extensively available in superstores, online channels, hyperstores, etc., across the country.

Request a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-snacks-market/requestsample

Indian Snacks Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating demand for on-the-go food items, particularly among the working and Millennial individuals, is primarily driving the India snacks market. Besides this, the inflating urbanization levels, the shifting dietary preferences, and the improving consumer living standards are further augmenting the market growth.

Apart from this, the elevating popularity of snack variants with ethnic tastes, such as murukku, papad, banana chips, samosas, etc., based on the diverse food cultures across the country is also catalyzing the India snacks market. Moreover, the implementation of several stringent quality standards by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to reduce the risk of digestive problems and food-borne illness is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Furthermore, the introduction of value-added product variants with organic, natural, vegan, low-calorie, and gluten-free ingredients is anticipated to bolster the India snacks market over the forecasted period.

Indian Snacks Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Agro Tech Foods Ltd. (Conagra Brands, Inc.), Balaji Wafers Pvt. Ltd., Bikanervala Foods Private Limited, Haldiram Snacks Private Limited, ITC Limited, Parle Products Private Limited, PepsiCo, Prataap Snacks Limited, TTK Foods (TTK Healthcare), and Urban Platter.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product type, pack type, pack size and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

Chips

Salted Peanuts

Fryums

Popcorns

Breakup by States

Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

Delhi

Gujarat

Karnataka

Andhra Pradesh

Telangana

Goa

Others

Breakup by Pack Type

Pouch

Others

Breakup by Pack Size

Less than 50 gm

50-100 gm

More than 100gm

Breakup by Distribution Channel

General Trade

Modern Trade

Online and E-Commerce

Others

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2023-2028) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Other Reports:

Oncology Based In-vivo CRO Market Size, Report, Trends 2023-2028

Oncology Based In-vivo CRO Market Size, Share, Industry Report, 2023-2028

Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Size, Industry Share Analysis 2023-2028

Solvent Market Share, Growth Trends, Report 2023-2028

Iodine Market Share, Growth, Outlook Report 2023-2028

Linear Motion System Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth 2023-2028

Global Oncology Based In-vivo CRO Market Share, Industry Report, 2023-2028

Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Share, Industry Report, Analysis 2023-2028

Solvent Market Growth, Industry Trends, Report 2023-2028

Iodine Market Growth, Outlook, Industry Report 2023-2028

Linear Motion System Market Share, Trends, Growth 2023-2028

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:



IMARC Services Private Limited.

134 N 4th St.

Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800