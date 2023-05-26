Fuse Holder Market Share, Size, Growth Rate, and Forecast by 2028

According to IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Fuse Holder Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the fuse holder market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global fuse holder market size reached US$ 1.93 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.49 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.15% during 2023-2028.

Fuse Holder Market Outlook:

A fuse holder is an essential electrical system component that protects devices and systems from overcurrents and short circuits. It is a device that is designed to hold a fuse securely in place and provide a safe and reliable connection between the fuse and the electrical circuit. It typically consists of a base, a cover, and a fuse carrier. The base is part of the holder that is mounted to the electrical panel or enclosure. The cover is usually hinged to the base and provides protection for the fuse and the carrier. The fuse carrier is the part that holds the fuse in place and provides electrical contact with the circuit. Moreover, it is available in a variety of styles and sizes, depending on the application and the current rating of the fuse. Some fuse holders are designed to hold only one fuse, while others can hold multiple fuses.

Fuse Holder Market Trends:

Significant growth of the consumer electronics industry majorly drives the global market. This can be supported by the growing adoption of fuse holders in smartphones, laptops, tablets, gaming consoles, televisions (TVs), audio systems, microwave ovens, refrigerators, and air conditioners to safeguard electrical components and power supply units (PSUs) from overloading and short-circuits. Along with this, the rising product utilization in the automotive industry to ensure the proper functioning of onboard computers, lights, airbags, infotainment systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and other safety features is significantly supporting the market. Apart from this, the rising popularity of fuse holders in the power generation industry to protect transformers, switchgear, turbines, generators, solar panels, and motors from electrical faults is also driving the demand. Furthermore, the development of advanced products that are water-resistant, dust-proof, offer light indication, and provide a transparent body to monitor fuse status is creating a positive market outlook.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

American Electrical Inc.

Blue Sea Systems Inc. (Power Products LLC)

Bulgin Limited (Infinite Electronics LLC)

Eaton Corporation Plc

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Faurecia)

Keystone Electronics Corp.

Littelfuse Inc.

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Rittal Limited)

Schurter Holding AG

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Product Type Insights:

Panel Mount Fuse Holder

PCB Mounting Fuse Holder

Leaded Fuse Holder

Rail Type Fuse Holder

Car Fuse Holder

End User Insights:

Household Appliances

Manufacturing Industry

Automotive Industry

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

