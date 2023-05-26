Immunoassay Market Report, Industry Growth, Analysis and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Immunoassay Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on immunoassay market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global immunoassay market size reached US$ 29.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 41.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during 2023-2028.

What are immunoassay?

Immunoassay (IA) refers to a technique that is used to measure the concentration of analytes in a solution with an antibody or an antigen as a biorecognition agent. It plays an essential role in clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical analysis, environmental monitoring, security, etc. Immunoassay is widely utilized in research centers, hospitals, and laboratories to diagnose numerous diseases and improve the overall health and well-being of humans and animals. As it is fast, simple, and cost-effective, IA is extensively replacing conventional tests, including high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) and gas chromatography (GC), for on-site analysis of food contamination.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the immunoassay industry?

The increasing number of individuals suffering from chronic and infectious diseases is primarily augmenting the immunoassay market. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of this technique, as it offers inherent specificity and high throughput and sensitivity, for the analysis of biological samples, disease diagnosis, therapeutic drug monitoring, clinical pharmacokinetics, drug discovery, etc., is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the rising automation, versatility, and speed of analysis and the implementation of the stringent regulatory framework by government bodies regarding food safety are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the development of prominent immunoanalytical systems by researchers, such as surface plasmon resonance (SPR)-based instruments, using bioengineering, microfluidic, and biosensor technologies is also bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the growing utilization of these systems that help in detecting analytes and the screening of immunological components based on biomolecular interactions is further catalyzing the global market. Additionally, the emerging trends of smartphone-based formats and multiplex bead assays are anticipated to fuel the immunoassay market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Abbott

Becton Dickinson and Company

BioMérieux SA

Danaher Corporation

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer Inc

Quidel Corporation

Siemens Healthcare Pty Ltd (Siemens AG)

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Immunoassay Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, technology, product, application and end use.

Breakup by Technology:

Radioimmunoassay

Enzyme Immunoassay

Rapid Test

Others

Breakup by Product:

Reagents and Kits

Analyzers/Instruments

Software and Services

Breakup by Application:

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Oncology

Cardiology

Endocrinology

Infectious Disease Testing

Autoimmune Diseases

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Hospitals

Blood Banks

Clinical Laboratories

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

Academic Research Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

