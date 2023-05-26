Wind Turbine Components Market Size, Share | Growth 2023-2028

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Wind Turbine Components Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global wind turbine components market size reached US$ 118.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 184.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during 2023-2028.

Wind turbine components refer to devices that are utilized to generate wind energy into electricity. They comprise a generator, rotor, nacelle, tower, hub, blades, yaw and pitch system, gearbox, low-speed and high-speed shaft, brake, and controller. They are manufactured from various materials, such as glass and carbon fibers, steel, resin, plastic, iron, aluminum, and copper, to protect the turbines from harsh weather conditions. It offers enhanced durability and reliability for proper functioning. Besides this, they assist in providing increased efficiency to generate more renewable energy or electricity across the globe.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/wind-turbine-components-market/requestsample

Wind Turbine Components Market Trends

At present, the increasing adoption of wind energy systems due to rising environmental concerns among the masses represents one of the primary factors contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the growing utilization of wind turbine components due to the escalating demand for clean or renewable sources of energy across the globe are offering a positive market outlook. Apart from this, the rising popularity of offshore wind farms in the deep water, as they offer more efficiency, high speed, consistency, and lack of physical interference, is propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, the development of 3D printed wind turbine blades, as they reduce the weight and cost, is bolstering the growth of the market. Furthermore, key manufacturers are introducing recyclable wind turbine components, such as rotor blades and nacelles, which is strengthening the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, component, wind turbine type and wind farm type.

Breakup by Component:

Rotator Blade

Gearbox

Generator

Nacelle

Tower

Others

Breakup by Wind Turbine Type:

Grid Connected

Standalone

Breakup by Wind Farm Type:

Onshore

Offshore

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2481&flag=C

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Enercon GmbH

GE Renewable Energy

Nordex SE

Northern Power Systems Corp. (Distributed Energy Systems Corp.)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (Siemens AG)

Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd.

Suzlon Energy Ltd.

United Power Inc. (United Power Technology)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Report by IMARC Group:

https://bresdel.com/blogs/328764/Gummy-Vitamins-Market-Size-Trends-and-Forecast-2023-28

https://bresdel.com/blogs/328768/Aluminium-Market-Size-and-Share-Industry-Analysis-2023-2028

https://bresdel.com/blogs/328772/Global-Hospital-Gowns-Market-Size-Share-Report-2022-2027

https://bresdel.com/blogs/328780/Global-Drug-Device-Combination-Products-Market-Size-Share-2028

https://bresdel.com/blogs/328793/Global-Fats-and-Oils-Market-Size-Trends-Growth-2022-2027

https://bresdel.com/blogs/328799/Web-Content-Management-Market-Size-Share-Forecast-2022-2027

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high-technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Address: 134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal