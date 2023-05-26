Golf Rangefinder Market Outlook, Share, Growth Rate, and Forecast 2023-28

According to IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Golf Rangefinder Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the golf rangefinder market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global golf rangefinder market size reached US$ 141.55 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 215.43 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.10% during 2023-2028.

Golf Rangefinder Market Outlook:

A golf rangefinder is an electronic gadget designed to measure the distance between a golfer and a specific point on the golf course, such as hazards or the flagstick. It utilizes either laser or GPS technology to accurately determine the distance, enabling golfers to make more informed decisions regarding shot strategy and club selection. Laser rangefinders function by emitting a laser beam that reflects off the target and returns to the device. Then, it calculates the distance based on the time it takes for the beam to travel. On the other hand, GPS rangefinders use satellite technology to locate both the golfer and the target, then calculate the distance based on that information. Golf rangefinders vary in size, shape, and functionality, with magnification, slope calculation, and GPS mapping features. Golfers of all levels, including beginners and professionals, commonly use rangefinders to enhance their accuracy and overall performance on the course.

Golf Rangefinder Market Trends:

The increasing popularity of golf as a sport majorly drives the global market. Additionally, golf rangefinders are in high demand due to their accuracy and convenience in measuring distance, which is essential for improving performance in the sport. Since golf rangefinders are portable, easy to use, and require minimal setup, making them a convenient tool for golfers of all levels, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor. In addition, continual technological advancements are making rangefinders more accurate, reliable, and affordable, with laser rangefinders utilizing advanced optics, faster processors, and higher resolution displays for precise measurements, contributing to the market. Furthermore, key players are investing heavily in research and development (R&D) to expand their consumer base and improve their product portfolio, leading to a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors driving the market include rapid urbanization and growing product utilization in course management and strategy.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Bushnell Corporation (Vista Outdoor Inc.)

Garmin Ltd.

Laser Link Golf

Leica Camera AG

Leupold & Stevens Inc.

Nikon Corporation

Precision Pro Golf

SkyHawke Technologies LLC (SkyGolf)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.

Wosports

Product Insights:

Laser

GPS

Distribution Channel Insights:

Offline

Online

Application Insights:

Professional Players

Amateurs

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

