Global Aerial Imaging Market Outlook, Size, Industry Trends and Forecast 2023-2028

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Aerial Imaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global aerial imaging market size reached US$ 2.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% during 2023-2028.

Industry Definition:

Aerial imaging refers to the capturing of photographs or images from an airborne platform. It is an essential tool for the interpretation of objects, places, and features and topographical mapping. The remote sensing method gathers vital information regarding land use, forestry, conservation, agricultural management, disaster management, environment monitoring, ground surveillance, and urban planning.

Helicopters, parachutes, rockets, balloons, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are commonly used for aerial imaging. The system is equipped with 360-degree vision cameras, geographic systems, and light detection and ranging (LiDAR) systems, which provide information about vegetation areas, soil maps, and land cover for the analysis and strategic planning of urban settlements and route design. Consequently, it is extensively utilized across various industries, including defense, media and entertainment, and agriculture.

Industry Trends and Drivers:

The rising use of aerial imaging for defense applications is one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the surging cases of natural calamities, such as tsunamis, earthquakes, forest fires, and tornadoes, have facilitated the demand for drones and UAVs to obtain images for land mapping and research.

Besides this, the rapidly expanding construction industry and the burgeoning adoption of location-based services are acting as other major growth-inducing factors.

Additionally, the governments of various nations are using aerial imaging solutions for developing 360-degree panoramic interfaces, which is providing a considerable thrust to the market growth.

Apart from this, the various technological advancements, such as the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT), and the increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities, are contributing to the market growth.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/data-acquisition-daq-system-market-2023-global-size-demand-and-industry-statistics-2023-2028-2023-05-25

https://sites.google.com/view/businessnewsmarket/long-read-sequencing-market-report-size-share-and-forecast-to-2027

https://trandingdailynews.com/hvac-insulation-market-report-industry-trends-derivers-and-competitive-analysis-2023-2028/

https://trackthattravel.com/travelblog/60234

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive landscape of the aerial imaging market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Blom Norway (Terratec AS)

Cooper Aerial Surveys Co.

Digital Aerial Solutions LLC

Eagle Aerial Solutions

Eagle View Technologies Inc.

Fugro N.V.

GeoVantage Inc. (John Deere)

Global UAV Technologies Ltd.

Kucera International Inc.

Landiscor Real Estate Mapping

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global aerial imaging market based on aircraft type, camera orientation, application, end use sector and region.

Breakup by Aircraft Type:

Fixed-Wing Aircraft

Helicopters

UAVs/Drones

Others

Breakup by Camera Orientation:

Vertical

Oblique High Oblique Low Oblique



Breakup by Application:

Geospatial Mapping

Infrastructure Planning

Asset Inventory Management

Environmental Monitoring

National and Urban Mapping

Surveillance and Monitoring

Disaster Management

Others

Breakup by End Use Sector:

Government

Energy

Defense

Agriculture and Forestry

Construction and Archaeology

Media and Entertainment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St

Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800