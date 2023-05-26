India Packaged Sweets Market 2023: Industry Report, Trends and Forecast 2028

The latest research study “India Packaged Sweets Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the India packaged sweets market size reached INR 5,230.7 Crore in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 15,057.2 Crore by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1% during 2023-2028.

Sweets are desserts made using various ingredients, including wheat flour, dry fruits, besan, cereals and pulses, and milk derivatives. They are packaged into boxes, plastic containers, or tin cans according to their physical forms and textures. Some commonly available packaged sweets in India include soan papdi, ladoo, cham cham, rajbhog, rasgulla, gulab jamun, barfi, and peda. These goods possess government certification, specifically from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), which ensures the high quality of packed products. Since they have a higher shelf-life and can be transported over long distances, packaged sweets are gaining immense traction across the country.

India Packaged Sweets Market Trends and Drivers:

The India packaged sweets market is primarily driven by the rapid growth in the food packaging sector. Moreover, packaged sweets are an integral part of Indian culture as they are served during social and cultural events, including weddings, festivals, and celebrations. In line with this, the increasing consumption of packaged food products like sweets due to rapid urbanization and changing food consumption patterns of individuals is positively influencing the market growth.

Additionally, the shifting consumer preferences from traditional or home-cooked sweets toward ready-to-eat and packaged variants has augmented the product demand. Besides this, the emergence of premium brands that offer organic, dairy-free, and vegan sweets with clean-label ingredients and recent advancements in processing techniques to improve the shelf life of packed sweets are other major growth-inducing factors.

Furthermore, the implementation of numerous stringent norms for food labeling and maintaining product safety during the preparation and packaging of sweets has catalyzed market growth. Other factors, including rising awareness about food hygiene and cleanliness, shifting preferences toward packaged goods amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, and product innovations, are also anticipated to drive the market further.

India Packaged Sweets Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Banchharam, Bikanervala, Bikaji, Bihar State Co-operative Milk Producers Federation Limited (COMFED), Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited, Haldiram’s, Karnataka Co-operative Milk Producers Federation Limited (KMF), KC Das, Lal Sweets, Orissa State Co-operative Milk Producers Federation Limited (OMFED), Parag Milk Foods, Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers Federation Limited (TCMF).

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product type, ingredient type, packaging type and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

Rasgulla and Gulab Jamun

Barfi

Soan Papdi

Peda

Laddoo

Others

Breakup by Ingredient Type:

Milk and Milk Derivatives

Cereal and Pulses

Dry Fruits

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

Breakup by Packaging Type:

Boxes

Tin Cans

Plastic Containers

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Own Brand Stores

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

E-Commerce

Milk Outlets

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

