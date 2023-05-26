Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Outlook, Size, Growth Rate, and Forecast 2023-28

According to IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Hydrolyzed Collagen Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the hydrolyzed collagen market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global hydrolyzed collagen market size reached US$ 1.09 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1.64 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.93% during 2023-2028.

Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Outlook:

Collagen is a protein that is found in the human skin, bones, tendons, ligaments, and other connective tissues. It is responsible for giving these tissues their strength, elasticity, and flexibility. Hydrolyzed collagen is a type of collagen that has undergone a process called hydrolysis, which breaks down the long chains of collagen molecules into smaller fragments called peptides. This process makes hydrolyzed collagen more easily digestible and absorbable by the body, allowing it to be used more effectively for various health benefits. Additionally, its supplements help to counteract this process by providing our bodies with the necessary building blocks to produce more collagen. As a result, it improves skin health by reducing the appearance of wrinkles and increasing skin hydration. Moreover, it is considered a valuable supplement for promoting overall health and wellness.

Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by growing health consciousness among the masses. Along with this, the increasing adoption of hydrolyzed collagen in the food and beverage industry to enhance the texture and quality of confectionery products and bars is significantly supporting the market. In addition to this, hydrolyzed collagen is also utilized in the personal care and cosmetic industry on account of its anti-aging and moisture-holding properties acting as another growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the rising adoption of collagen-infused products to treat various conditions, such as cancer, burns, trauma, and post-surgical outcomes is also contributing to the market. Furthermore, the wide availability of hydrolyzed collagen products across various online and offline shopping platforms is creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors driving the market include growing spending in celebrity endorsements and inflating disposable income levels.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Beijing SEMNL Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

BioCell Technology LLC

Codeage LLC

Connoils LLC

Crescent Biotech

Essen Fooddies India Pvt. Ltd.

Ewald-Gelatine GmbH

Foodmate Co. Ltd. (Foodchem International Corporation)

Gelita AG

Gelnex

Nitta Gelatin NA Inc.

Rousselot (Darling Ingredients Inc.)

Weishardt Holding SA

Type Insights:

Type I

TypeII

Type III

Others

Form Insights:

Tablets and Capsules

Liquid

Powder

Source Insights:

Bovine Hide

Bones

Porcine

Poultry

Marine

Others

Packaging Type Insights:

Containers

Bottle/Jars

Pouches

Others

Application Insights:

Food and Beverages

Health and Nutrition

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

