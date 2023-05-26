Colonoscopy Devices Market Outlook, Size, Growth Rate, and Forecast 2023-28

According to IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Colonoscopy Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the colonoscopy devices market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global colonoscopy devices market size reached US$ 1.54 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.31% during 2023-2028.

Colonoscopy Devices Market Outlook:

Colonoscopy devices are medical instruments used in a colonoscopy procedure, a diagnostic test used to examine the large intestine (colon) for abnormalities such as polyps, tumors, or inflammation. These devices typically consist of a flexible tube with a camera and light source at the end, inserted into the rectum and guided through the colon. The device allows the doctor to see the inside of the colon and perform a biopsy or remove any polyps detected. Various types of colonoscopy devices are available, including standard colonoscopes, virtual colonoscopy devices, and disposable colonoscopy devices.

Colonoscopy Devices Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of colorectal cancer and other gastrointestinal disorders. In line with this, the early detection and diagnosis programs and favorable reimbursement policies are significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the rising awareness of gastrointestinal disorders and growing healthcare infrastructure are positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the key players are heavily investing in R&D to develop advanced colonoscopy devices that offer improved accuracy, efficiency, and patient comfort. Moreover, hospitals worldwide combine advanced technologies, such as AI and 5G, with colonoscopy to improve the quality of diagnosis of various cancers. This, in turn, is expected to bolster the market. Additionally, the emergence of virtual colonoscopy devices and rapid technological advancements are anticipated to provide a boost to the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Endomed Systems GmbH

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

GI-View Ltd.

HOYA Corporation

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Medtronic plc

Olympus Corporation

STERIS Corporation

Product Type Insights:

Colonoscope

Visualization Systems

Others

Application Insights:

Colorectal Cancer

Lynch Syndrome

Ulcerative Colitis

Crohn’s Disease

Others

End User Insights:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Center

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

