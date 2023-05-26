Industrial Burner Market Outlook, Share, Growth Rate, and Forecast 2023-28

According to IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Industrial Burner Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the industrial burner market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global industrial burner market size reached US$ 6.57 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.13 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.53% during 2023-2028.

Industrial Burner Market Outlook:

An industrial burner is a device that is used to generate flames and heat in various industrial processes. It is an essential component in many industrial applications, such as manufacturing, power generation, food processing, and chemical production. The basic function of an industrial burner is to mix fuel and air in precise proportions and ignite the mixture to produce a controlled flame. The fuel can be in the form of gas, oil, coal, or biomass, while a fan or blower usually supplies the air. The combustion process produces high temperatures and thermal energy, which can be used for a wide range of applications. Additionally, it is designed and built to meet specific requirements, such as fuel type, heat output, emissions, and control systems, to ensure safe and efficient operation.

Industrial Burner Market Trends:

The escalating demand for industrial burners across numerous industry verticals majorly drives the global market. Since heavy-duty boilers require industrial burners to overcome high combustion chamber resistances, and the growing product adoption for low-emission heating by small-scale equipment purchasers and machinery manufacturers is contributing to the market. Along with this, the rising government initiatives and investments in the industrial sector to minimize adverse climate change through the use of renewable energy sources are significantly supporting the demand. Apart from this, manufacturers are heavily investing in upgrading industrial burner features to reduce greenhouse gas concentration, further impelling the market. Moreover, continual technological advancements, such as the deployment of smart heating devices for regulating capacity at multiple stages, create a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors driving the market include growing rapid industrialization and extensive research and development (R&D) activities.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Andritz AG

Ariston Holding N.V.

Baltur S.p.A.

C.I.B. Unigas S.p.A.

Fives SAS

HeatGEN Engineering Systems

Honeywell International Inc.

Limpsfield Combustion Engineering Limited

Oilon Group Oy

Oxilon Pvt. Ltd.

Riello S.p.A. (Carrier Global Corporation)

Selas Heat Technology Company LLC

The Wesman Engineering Company Private Limited

Burner Type Insights:

Regenerative Burner

High Velocity Burner

Thermal Radiation

Radiant Burner

Customized (Burner Boiler)

Flat Flame Burner

Line Burner

Others

Fuel Type Insights:

Oil-based

Gas-based

Dual Fuel

Automation Insights:

Monoblock

Duoblock

Operating Temperature Insights:

High Temperature (greater than 1,400°F)

Low Temperature (lower than 1,400°F)

Application Insights:

Boilers

Furnace/Ovens/Kiln

Air Heating/Drying

Others

End Use Industry Insights:

Food and Beverages

Power Generation

Chemicals

Petrochemicals

Metals and Mining

Automotive

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

