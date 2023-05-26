Industrial Burner Market Outlook, Share, Growth Rate, and Forecast 2023-28

According to IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Industrial Burner Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the industrial burner market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global industrial burner market size reached US$ 6.57 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.13 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.53% during 2023-2028.
Industrial Burner Market Outlook:
An industrial burner is a device that is used to generate flames and heat in various industrial processes. It is an essential component in many industrial applications, such as manufacturing, power generation, food processing, and chemical production. The basic function of an industrial burner is to mix fuel and air in precise proportions and ignite the mixture to produce a controlled flame. The fuel can be in the form of gas, oil, coal, or biomass, while a fan or blower usually supplies the air. The combustion process produces high temperatures and thermal energy, which can be used for a wide range of applications. Additionally, it is designed and built to meet specific requirements, such as fuel type, heat output, emissions, and control systems, to ensure safe and efficient operation.
Industrial Burner Market Trends:
The escalating demand for industrial burners across numerous industry verticals majorly drives the global market. Since heavy-duty boilers require industrial burners to overcome high combustion chamber resistances, and the growing product adoption for low-emission heating by small-scale equipment purchasers and machinery manufacturers is contributing to the market. Along with this, the rising government initiatives and investments in the industrial sector to minimize adverse climate change through the use of renewable energy sources are significantly supporting the demand. Apart from this, manufacturers are heavily investing in upgrading industrial burner features to reduce greenhouse gas concentration, further impelling the market. Moreover, continual technological advancements, such as the deployment of smart heating devices for regulating capacity at multiple stages, create a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors driving the market include growing rapid industrialization and extensive research and development (R&D) activities.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
- Andritz AG
- Ariston Holding N.V.
- Baltur S.p.A.
- C.I.B. Unigas S.p.A.
- Fives SAS
- HeatGEN Engineering Systems
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Limpsfield Combustion Engineering Limited
- Oilon Group Oy
- Oxilon Pvt. Ltd.
- Riello S.p.A. (Carrier Global Corporation)
- Selas Heat Technology Company LLC
- The Wesman Engineering Company Private Limited
Burner Type Insights:
- Regenerative Burner
- High Velocity Burner
- Thermal Radiation
- Radiant Burner
- Customized (Burner Boiler)
- Flat Flame Burner
- Line Burner
- Others
Fuel Type Insights:
- Oil-based
- Gas-based
- Dual Fuel
Automation Insights:
- Monoblock
- Duoblock
Operating Temperature Insights:
- High Temperature (greater than 1,400°F)
- Low Temperature (lower than 1,400°F)
Application Insights:
- Boilers
- Furnace/Ovens/Kiln
- Air Heating/Drying
- Others
End Use Industry Insights:
- Food and Beverages
- Power Generation
- Chemicals
- Petrochemicals
- Metals and Mining
- Automotive
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance
- Market Outlook
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
