Cables and Connectors Market Anticipated to Reach US$ 131.9 Billion by 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Cables and Connectors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global cables and connectors market size reached US$ 99.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 131.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Cables are insulated wires designed to transmit power or data between devices or locations. These wires are commonly used in various network types, including coaxial, telephone, fiber optics, Unshielded Twisted Pair (UTP), and Shielded Twisted Pair (STP) networks. On the other hand, connectors are hardware components that facilitate the linking of devices using cables. These connectors typically feature pins and holes attached to the electric wires. They are essential for transferring data to other devices like flash memory sticks, portable media players, internet modems, digital cameras, mouse, keyboards, webcams, and printers. Currently, cables and connectors find extensive applications in electronic devices, such as computers, laptops, and mobile phones across the globe.

Cables and Connectors Market Trends and Drivers:

The global cables and connectors market is primarily driven by the rising use of networking cables in business premises and college campuses due to their ability to provide reliable signal strength, stability, and security. Moreover, the increasing adoption of personal computers and the widespread installation of computers in commercial spaces are positively influencing market growth. Additionally, the rising demand for closed-circuit television security cameras in transportation systems to ensure passenger safety, in which connectors play a crucial role in providing stable connections to communication devices for these cameras, has catalyzed the market growth. Furthermore, the surging adoption of connectors in home theatre systems, soundbars, receivers, and gaming systems owing to the emerging trend of smart and connected homes is contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including rising demand for high-bandwidth communication and data transmission services, favorable government initiatives to improve connectivity in rural areas, and the growing number of data centers, are also anticipated to drive the market further.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:

Internal Cables and Connectors

External Cables and Connectors

Breakup by Installation Type:

HDMI

USB

VGA

DVI

CAT5/CAT6

Others

Breakup by Vertical:

Automotive

Commercial

Oil and Gas

Energy and Power

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

3M Company

Amphenol Corporation

Axon’ Cable

Fujitsu Limited

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Molex LLC (Koch Industries Inc)

Nexans

Prysmian S.p.A.

Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems Inc.

TE Connectivity.

