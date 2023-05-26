Transplantation Market Outlook, Share, Growth Rate, and Forecast 2023-28

According to IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Transplantation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global transplantation market size reached US$ 14.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 26.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% during 2023-2028.

Transplantation Market Outlook:

Transplantation is a medical procedure that involves the transfer of organs or tissues from one individual to another, in order to replace or repair damaged or diseased organs or tissues. It is done to improve or restore the function of the recipient’s body, allowing them to live a healthier and longer life. It is performed when the recipient’s organ or tissue fails, usually due to illness, injury, or congenital defects. It is majorly performed on the heart, kidneys, liver, lungs, pancreas, skin, bone and corneas. In order for transplantation to be successful, the donor and recipient must be carefully matched to minimize the risk of rejection, in which the recipient’s immune system attacks the transplanted organ or tissue. Immunosuppressive drugs are often used to prevent rejection, although they can have side effects and increase the risk of infections.

Transplantation Market Trends:

The escalating healthcare expenditure majorly drives the global market. This can be supported by the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing geriatric population. Along with this, the increasing number of organ failures due to acute diseases, severe trauma, drug abuse, sepsis, and other factors, along with lifestyle disorders caused by unhealthy habits, including smoking, alcohol consumption, and physical inactivity, is contributing to the demand for transplantation among the masses. In addition, the growing public awareness of medical advancements and a shortage of organ donors further supporting the market. Moreover, continual technological advancements, such as the introduction of 3D bioprinting, decellularization, and interspecies organogenesis, are creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors driving the market include the rapid expansion of tissue banks and continual improvements in healthcare infrastructure.

