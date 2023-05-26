Retail Automation Market Size, Industry Share & Trends 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Retail Automation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global retail automation market size reached US$ 16.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 28.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during 2023-2028.

Retail Automation Industry Definition and Application:

Retail automation is a technology that facilitates fully automated retail stores through software integration. It allows customers to easily browse and select products using a touchscreen interface and pay through a debit or credit card. It includes self-checkout systems, mobile apps, service kiosks, and touch point of sale (POS) terminals. As a result, it improves efficiency, minimizes operational risks, reduces human error, keeps data updated in real-time, improves the in-store experience, provides a better customer experience, and saves costs. Owing to these benefits, retail automation is gaining immense traction across supermarkets, hypermarkets, single-item stores, retail pharmacies, and fuel stations.

Retail Automation Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the escalating demand for robotic process automation in the logistics industry across the globe. In addition, the recent onset of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic led to the integration of a contactless payment system allowing customers to pay in stores securely and quickly, contributing to the market growth. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the incorporation of radio frequency identification (RFID) technology to offer wireless fuel management and payment system at petrol stations, represents another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the widespread adoption of digital payments in transportation, sports, entertainment, and hospitals is accelerating the use of wireless point-of-sale (POS) terminals. Along with this, the advent of autonomous mobile robotics and an autonomous guided vehicle in the retail sector are propelling market growth. Furthermore, the rapid integration of retail automation with machine learning (ML) to help advance the capabilities of software bots, is also creating a favorable market outlook.

Retail Automation Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated

Fiserv Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Honeywell International Inc.

NCR Corporation

Olea Kiosks Inc

Posiflex Technology Inc.

Probiz Technologies Prvt

Sea Point China Limited

Simbe Robotics Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, implementation, end user.

Breakup by Type:

Point-of-Sale (POS)

Barcode and RFID

Electronic Shelf Label (ESL)

Camera

Autonomous Guided Vehicle (AGV)

Others

Breakup by Implementation:

In-store

Warehouse

Breakup by End User:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Single Item Stores

Fuel Stations

Retail Pharmacies

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

