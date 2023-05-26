Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market Size, Share | Growth 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market size reached US$ 5.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during 2023-2028.

Industry Definition and Application:

A semiconductor intellectual property (SIP) represents a reusable unit of logic, cell, or chip layout design. It is usually developed to be rented out to various vendors as a foundational component for several sophisticated devices and chip designs. SIP is pre-verified and generally has a license fee attached to its usage. These cells are commonly used for peripherals, interconnects, processors, and memory drives. SIPs are typically offered as either soft IP blocks that are separate and can be synthesized according to any fabrication procedure or hard IP blocks that are utilized only for specific executions. As a result, these chips find widespread applications across various sectors, such as consumer electronics, telecom, healthcare, automotive, etc.

Market Trends:

The expanding electronics industry across the globe is among the primary factors driving the semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market. Besides this, the extensive utilization of multicore technology for consumer electronics is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, laptops, smartphones, and tablets run on dual-core or quad-core processors that require highly efficient SIPs to provide error-free performance, which is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the growing popularity of modern system-on-chip (SOC) designs is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, several technological advancements, including the integration of connected devices with the internet of things (IoT) and the utilization of graphene transistors, self-organizing molecular machines, and carbon nanotubes to overcome the physical limitations of traditionally used semiconductor technologies and provide an improved service to the user are also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the elevating requirement for these chips for superior driver interfaces and in-cabin entertainment systems in automobiles is anticipated to propel the semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market over the forecasted period.

Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

ARM Ltd. (SoftBank Group Corp.)

Cadence Design Systems Inc

CEVA Inc

eMemory Technology Incorporated

Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group)

Imagination Technologies Limited (Canyon Bridge Capital Partners, Inc.)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp

Mentor Graphics Corporation (Siemens Aktiengesellschaft)

Open-Silicon Inc. (SiFive)

Rambus Inc

Synopsys Inc

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, IP type, revenue source, IP core, application, end use industry.

Breakup by IP Type:

Processor IP

Interface IP

Memory IP

Others

Breakup by Revenue Source:

Royalty

Licensing

Services

Breakup by IP Core:

Soft Cores

Hard Cores

Breakup by Application:

IDM Firms

Foundries

Fabless Firms

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Consumer Electronics

Telecom

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

