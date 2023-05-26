Smart Connected Pet Collar Market: Industry Analysis 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Smart Connected Pet Collar Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global smart connected pet collar market size reached US$ 454.1 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 736.8 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during 2023-2028.

Industry Definition and Application:

Smart-connected pet collars are designed for monitoring the activities of pets through connected smartphones. It is equipped with Wi-Fi, global positioning systems (GPS), Bluetooth, and long-term evolution (LTE) connectivity, which monitor pet activities remotely and address potential health issues proactively. They also provide insights such as heart rate, temperature, respiratory rates, total time of movement of pets, position, and location of the pets. In addition, they are convenient, comfortable, waterproof, encourage good behavior, protect against thefts, are easy to manage, and maintain the overall fitness of the pets. As a result, pet collars are gaining immense traction among pet owners and are easily available in offline and online stores across the globe.

Smart Connected Pet Collar Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the growing adoption of pets and the rising concerns about their health and wellness among owners. In addition, the increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases among pets is contributing to market growth. Moreover, the integration of technologically advanced features, including a built-in microphone speaker combo that enables pet owners to issue voice commands from remote locations and a camera mounted on the collar to stream video to the smartphone, represents another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the introduction of a barking detection algorithm, geofence setting, and a flashing light-emitting diode (LED) warning light by key market players are propelling the market growth. Furthermore, extensive investment in research and development (R&D) activities, rising expenditure on animal healthcare, the advent of fifth-generation (5G) technology, and the surging pet humanization trend are also creating a favorable market outlook.

Global Smart Connected Pet Collar Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Eureka Technology Partners

FitBark Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Mars Incorporated

PetPace

Radio Systems Corporation

RAWR Inc, Scollar Inc.

Tractive

Wagz Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on pet type, application and sales channel.

Breakup by Pet Type:

Cat

Dog

Breakup by Application:

GPS Location Monitoring

Activity and Health Monitoring

Multi-purpose Monitoring

Others

Breakup by Sales Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

