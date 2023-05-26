Solar Shading Systems Market Size, Share | Trends Report 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Solar Shading Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global solar shading systems market size reached US$ 11.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 13.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during 2023-2028.

Solar shading systems are used to control and optimize the amount of solar heat and visible light admitted in an enclosed space. There are mainly three types of solar shading systems, namely fixed, manual, and motorized systems. They are manufactured by using wood, iron, and aluminum and are usually installed at windows, patios, or doors. Solar shading systems protect the building against overheating and glare, thereby improving the thermal and visual comfort of occupants. They also eliminate the need for artificial lighting, which reduces energy costs and harmful emissions.

Solar Shading Systems Market Trends:

Significant economic development in emerging economies and a rise in residential construction activities are majorly driving the global solar shading systems market growth. Increasing awareness regarding its aesthetic features and the availability in attractive colors, shapes, and materials are further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, rising environmental consciousness has prompted consumers to use aluminum-based solar shading systems to minimize energy load from the grid, which is acting as a growth-inducing factor. Other than this, manufacturers are introducing technologically advanced product variants, such as the integration ofthe Internet of Things (IoT) and Bluetooth connectivity to automate adjustments and enhance user comfort, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Solar Shading Systems Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Duco Ventilation & Sun Control

Glasscon GmbH

Hunter Douglas Inc.

Insolroll Corporate

Kawneer (Arconic Corporation)

Lutron Electronics Co. Inc

Skyco Shading Systems Inc.

Springs Window Fashions

Unicel Architectural Corp.

WAREMA Renkhoff SE.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on product type, geometry, mechanism and material.

Breakup by Product Type:

Blinds

Shades

Louvers

Textiles

Breakup by Geometry:

Horizontal

Vertical

Egg-Crate

Breakup by Mechanism:

Fixed

Manual

Motorized

Breakup by Material:

Metal

Glass

Wood

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

