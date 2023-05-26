Software Defined Networking Market Size, Share & Trends 2022-27

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Software Defined Networking Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” The global software defined networking market size reached US$ 15.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 55.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 23% during 2022-2027.

Software-defined networking (SDN) represents a network architecture solution utilized for workflow automation via software-based applications. It is designed to improve the efficiency and agility of networks to allow users to control large volumes of data and network traffic. The SDN architecture is comprised of various elements, such as a controller to centralize physical and virtual environments, access points and firewalls, a southbound application program interface (API) to transmit information between the controller and the individual switches, a northbound API to transfer data between the controller and the application and policy engines, etc. Compared to traditionally used networking systems, SDN is more flexible and cost-effective and also ensures security over the entire network. Consequently, software defined networking is employed by small, medium, and large enterprises across several industries, including defense, healthcare, IT, BFSI, etc.

The emerging trend of network infrastructure automation and the escalating adoption of cloud-computing services and big data analytics are among the primary factors driving the software defined networking market. In line with this, with the rising utilization of Bring-Your-Own-Devices (BYOD), various organizations are increasingly using SDN solutions for customizing and managing the data accessed by employees and optimizing the mobile workforce. This, in turn, is also catalyzing the market growth. Furthermore, several technological advancements, including the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with connected devices and the development of structures to support 5G infrastructures, are expected to fuel the software defined networking market over the forecasted period.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, component, organization size, application and end use industry.

Breakup by Component:

Solution Physical Network Infrastructure SDN Controller SDN Application Others

Services Integration and Deployment Training and Consulting Support and Maintenance



Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Application:

Enterprises

Telecommunication Service Providers

Cloud Service Providers

Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Consumer Goods

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

