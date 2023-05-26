Sulfur Fertilizers Market Size, Share and Growth Trends 2023-28

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Sulfur Fertilizers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global sulfur fertilizers market size reached US$ 5.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% during 2023-2028.

Industry Definition and Application:

Fertilizers with sulfur are composed of sulfur combined with other nutrients like nitrogen or potassium. They are vital for the growth and development of crops. Their utilization aids in increasing the protein levels in plants while improving the starch content of tubers.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sulfur-fertilizers-market/requestsample

Global Sulfur Fertilizers Industry Trends and Drivers:

The incidence of sulfur deficiency in the soil, which is on the rise, is what largely drives the global market. Since some crops don’t receive an adequate amount of sulfur, this has led to the widespread uptake of sulfur fertilizers across the globe, thereby significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the low availability of arable land and the rising demand for high-quality fertilizers to enhance produce have propelled the market growth on the global level. Moreover, numerous initiatives undertaken by the governments of several countries to promote the use of sulfur fertilizers for good quality crop yield have also created a positive outlook for the market. In addition to this, the growing awareness among the farmers about the multiple benefits of sulfur fertilizers has further impelled the market growth.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, cultivation type, crop type, form, mode of application.

Breakup by Type:

Sulphate Fertilizers

Elemental Sulfur Fertilizers

Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers

Others

Breakup by Cultivation Type:

Conventional Agriculture

Controlled Environment Agriculture

Breakup by Crop Type:

Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

Breakup by Form:

Dry

Liquid

Breakup by Mode of Application:

Soil

Foliar

Fertigation

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4517&flag=C

List of Major Key Players:

Achema

Coromandel International limited (Murugappa Group)

ICL Group Ltd.

K+S AG

Koch Industries Inc.

Kugler Company

Mitsui & Co. Ltd.

Nutrien Ltd.

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Sulfur Mills Limited

The Mosaic Company

Yara International ASA.

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports By IMARC Group:

https://www.torah-haim.com/read-blog/41290_global-autoimmune-disease-diagnosis-market-size-share-2022-27.html

https://www.torah-haim.com/read-blog/41311_global-fertilizer-market-size-trend-and-industry-forecast-2023-2028.html

https://www.torah-haim.com/read-blog/41571_greenhouse-horticulture-market-size-share-amp-forecast-2023-2028.html

https://www.torah-haim.com/read-blog/41944_covid-19-diagnostics-market-size-amp-trends-2022-2027.html

https://www.torah-haim.com/read-blog/41948_cryptocurrency-market-size-share-amp-growth-report-2023-2028.html

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Address: 134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group