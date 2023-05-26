Silicone Coating Market Projected to Cross US$ 8.5 Billion by 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Silicone Coating Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global silicone coating market size reached US$ 6.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Silicone coatings are created using synthetic polymeric compounds and are designed to provide protection and preservation for various surfaces. They are manufactured using a range of resins and polymers as binders and additives and are widely available in solventless, water-, and powder-based varieties. They offer numerous benefits, including high thermal stability, structural strength, and resistance to water, weathering, corrosion, and scratches. Compared to traditional coatings, silicone variants have a longer lifespan and are more environmentally friendly. As a result, silicone coatings find extensive applications in the automotive, chemical, construction, electronics, marine, and paper and pulp industries across the globe.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/silicone-coating-market/requestsample

Silicone Coating Market Trends and Drivers:

The global silicone coatings market is primarily driven by the rising product utilization in the automotive and marine sectors. Moreover, the increasing use of high-performance water-based acrylate-silicone coatings to protect the roofs and walls of commercial and residential structures from corrosion, dust, UV exposure, and dampness resulting from frequent climate changes is positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, numerous product innovations, such as the development of organic silicon coatings with improved hydrophobicity, heat, dust, and moisture resistance, have catalyzed the market growth. Furthermore, the rising adoption of these novel product variants in medical devices as antimicrobial, antifungal, and anticorrosion barriers on the surfaces of stainless steel or other metals is contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including rising environmental consciousness among people, favorable government policies promoting sustainable development, and rapid expansion in the construction industry, are also anticipated to drive the market further.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product:

Silicone Additives

Silicone Water Repellents

Silicone Polymers

100% Silicone

Breakup by Technology:

Solvent-Based

Solventless

Water-Based

Powder-Based

Breakup by Application:

Building and Construction

Consumer Goods

Automotive and Transportation

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Free Customized Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4131&flag=C

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

AFCONA Chemicals Sdn Bhd

BASF SE

Borchers Inc. (Milliken & Company)

Chase Corporation

CHT Germany GmbH

Dow Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Lakma Group

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Wacker Chemie AG.

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Trending Reports By IMARC Group

https://www.timessquarereporter.com/news/agriculture-drones-market

https://www.timessquarereporter.com/news/supply-chain-analytics-market

https://www.timessquarereporter.com/news/peptide-therapeutics-market

https://www.timessquarereporter.com/news/spintronics-market

https://www.timessquarereporter.com/news/human-capital-management-market

https://talkitter.com/read-blog/91350_agriculture-drones-market-2023-28-share-outlook-future-growth-and-opportunities.html

https://talkitter.com/read-blog/91353_supply-chain-analytics-market-2023-28-size-share-trends-opportunity-and-forecast.html

https://talkitter.com/read-blog/91354_peptide-therapeutics-market-2022-27-share-outlook-future-growth-and-opportunitie.html

https://talkitter.com/read-blog/91362_spintronics-market-report-2022-27-share-trends-demand-growth-and-forecast.html

https://talkitter.com/read-blog/91363_human-capital-management-market-2023-28-trends-demand-share-growth-and-forecast.html

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Address: 134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal