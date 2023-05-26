Cloud Kitchen Market Growth, Report, Price Trends and Forecast 2023-2028

The latest research study “Cloud Kitchen Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global cloud kitchen market size reached US$ 63.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 125.5 Billion by 2028 exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% during 2023-2028.

A cloud kitchen, also referred to as a delivery-only kitchen, ghost kitchen, or dark kitchen, is a licensed food preparation facility that operates specifically to produce menu items optimized for delivery. It operates from a centralized location and is focused on efficient food production and delivery. These kitchens are often found in unconventional spaces like basements, parking spaces, or warehouses, with the sole purpose of preparing meals for delivery.

Cloud kitchens offer numerous advantages to businesses and consumers alike. They provide added convenience by streamlining the food delivery process. They also offer affordable startup costs and lower overhead expenses compared to traditional brick-and-mortar restaurants. Cloud kitchens have the flexibility to adapt their menus based on customer preferences and demand, allowing for a diverse range of food options.

Cloud Kitchen Market Trends and Drivers:

The cloud kitchen market is being primarily driven by the increasing preference of consumers for online food services as opposed to traditional dining experiences. This shift can be attributed to busy work schedules and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to lockdown measures and limited dine-in options.

As a result, various food businesses, including meal prep companies, caterers, delivery-focused restaurants, and packaged food producers, are turning to cloud kitchens to ensure business continuity and efficient food delivery, all while avoiding unnecessary overhead costs. Major market players are offering comprehensive platforms that seamlessly integrate kitchen display systems (KDS), point-of-sale (POS) solutions, and inventory management technologies. This integration contributes significantly to the growth of the market.

Moreover, the rapid establishment of cloud kitchens and strategic collaborations among key industry players to enhance cloud kitchen services are expected to further propel market growth in the coming years. These developments aim to meet the increasing demand for convenient food delivery options and improve overall customer satisfaction.

Global Cloud Kitchen Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

CloudKitchens, DoorDash Inc., Kitchen United, Kitopi Catering Services LLC, Lightspeed Commerce Inc., PAR Technology Corporation, POSist Technologies Private Limited, Rebel Foods, Starbucks Coffee Company, Swiggy Platform and Toast Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, product type and nature.

Breakup by Type:

Independent Cloud Kitchen

Commissary/Shared Kitchen

Kitchen Pods

Breakup by Product Type:

Burger and Sandwich

Pizza and Pasta

Chicken

Seafood

Mexican and Asian Food

Others

Breakup by Nature:

Franchised

Standalone

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2023-2028) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

