Smart Antenna Market to Cross US$ 9.5 Billion by 2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled “Smart Antenna Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global smart antenna market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

What Are The Growth Prospects Of The smart antenna Industry?

According to the report, The global smart antenna market size reached US$ 5.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during 2023-2028.

What is Smart Antenna?

Smart antenna is an array device that is widely utilized for the transmission and reception of radiofrequency (RF) waves. It assists in improving the overall data speed and minimizing the error rate. Commonly used with smart signal processing algorithms, they enable smooth wireless communications from several receivers and control the transmission of signals and coverage in mobile wireless networks. Consequently, these devices are widely employed by the defense, automotive, telecommunication and information technology (IT) sectors for multiple applications.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the Smart Antenna industry?

The global market is majorly driven by the rising need for data transmission systems across numerous industry verticals. Smart antennas form an essential component in power control, range extension, and multiple access interferences. They are also used for reducing signal fading and multipath management for seamless wireless communications, thereby providing an impetus to the market growth. The market is further driven by the advent of smart antennas with signal customization facilities. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the growing applications in the automotive sector and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Technology:

SIMO

MIMO

MISO

Breakup by Application:

Wi-Fi Systems

WiMAX Systems

Cellular Systems

RADAR Systems

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

ADTRAN Inc

Airgain Inc.

AirNet Communications Corporation

Arraycom LLc

Intel Corporation

Linx Technologies

Motorola Solutions Inc

Qualcomm Incorporated

Sierra Wireless

Telstra Corporation Limited

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Trimble Inc.

