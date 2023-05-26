Anti Drone Market Report, Future Projections, Growth Drivers and Forecast 2023-2028

According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Anti Drone Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on anti drone market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global anti drone market size reached US$ 1,241 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5,747 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 29.9% during 2023-2028.

What are anti-drone?

Anti-drone refers to a range of technologies and solutions that are designed to detect, track, and neutralize unauthorized drones. Anti-drone solutions utilize sensors, cameras, radars, and other technologies to detect and track drones effectively. Anti-drone solutions can either passively detect the radio signals and emissions of drones or actively neutralize them with technologies like radio frequency jamming, laser beams, and net guns. Some of the functions of anti-drone systems are detection of unauthorized drones, tracking location and movement of UAVs, neutralizing suspicious drones, and providing real-time situational awareness to security personnel.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the anti-drone industry?

The global market is primarily driven by the augmenting demand for anti-drone solutions to manage the potential risks associated with suspicious UAVs. This can be attributed to the increasing adoption of drones across military, commercial and personal applications. In line with this, continual technological advancements in drone technology such as increased flight capabilities and payload is propelling the demand for innovative anti-drone solutions capable of countering advanced drone threats. Moreover, stringent regulations implemented by the government bosies of several countries to control the use of drones and ensure public safety is resulting in a higher product uptake. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include rapid urbanization and digitization, inflating disposable income levels, rising military expenditure and extensive research and development (R&D) activities.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd

Dedrone GmbH

DeTect Inc.

Drone Major Limited

DroneShield Ltd

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Liteye Systems Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Saab AB

SRC Inc.

Thales Group

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Anti Drone Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, mitigation type, defense type and end use industry.

Breakup by Mitigation Type:

Destructive System

Non-destructive System

Breakup by Defense Type:

Drone Detection and Disruption Systems

Drone Detection Systems

Breakup by End Use:

Military and Defense

Commercial

Government

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

