Self-Service BI Market to Reach US$ 15.5 Billion by 2027

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled “Self-Service BI Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global self-service BI market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

What Are The Growth Prospects Of The self-service BI Industry?

According to the report, The global self-service BI market reached a value of US$ 6.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 15.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.09% during 2022-2027.

What is self-service BI?

Self-service business intelligence (BI) refers to a data analytics approach enabling business operators from non-analytical backgrounds to access and explore data sets. It usually allows them to sort, filter, analyze, and visualize data without the requirement of the information technology (IT) team. Self-service BI aids businesses in promoting collaboration on numerous divisions and utilizing ad hoc querying. In line with this, it also assists in making informed decisions that lead to positive business outcomes, which include improving efficiency, better customer satisfaction, higher revenue and profits, etc. Consequently, self-service BI is extensively used in several fields, including sales, finance, operations, marketing, human resources, etc.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/self-service-bi-market/requestsample

What are the growth prospects and trends in the railway system industry?

The rising number of structured and unstructured data, owing to the increasing internet penetration, the widespread adoption of social media platforms, and the expanding e-commerce sector, is primarily augmenting the self-service BI market. Furthermore, the growing utilization of data analytics solutions by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, self-service business intelligence helps in decentralizing the business analytical process, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the introduction of cloud computing technologies and the escalating demand for online payments are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, various financial institutes, including banks, are using technological solutions to make their existing workforce more efficient, which is also bolstering the global market. Additionally, the inflating need for organizations to be more agile and retain a competitive edge is expected to fuel the self-service BI market in the coming years.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Component:

Software

Services

Breakup by Deployment Model:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Application:

Sales and Marketing

Customer Engagement and Analysis

Fraud and Security Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Predictive Asset Maintenance

Supply Chain Management and Procurement

Others

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

BFSI

Retail and E-Commerce

Telecom and IT

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Cisco Systems Inc.

HCL Technologies Limited

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

MicroStrategy Incorporated

Oracle Corporation

QlikTech International AB

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Tableau Software LLC (Salesforce.com Inc.)

TIBCO Software Inc.

UiPath Inc.

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Ask Analyst for Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4533&flag=F

Note: We are in the process of updating our reports. If you want to receive the latest research data covering the time period from 2023 to 2028, along with industry trends, market size, and competitive analysis, click on the request sample report. The team would be able to deliver the latest version of the report in a quick turnaround time.

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Trending Reports By IMARC Group

https://my.mamul.am/am/post/112456

https://my.mamul.am/am/post/112457

https://my.mamul.am/am/post/112460

https://my.mamul.am/am/post/112461

https://my.mamul.am/am/post/112462

https://ubiz.chat/read-blog/42668_ai-in-fintech-market-overview-trends-opportunities-growth-and-forecast-by-2023-2.html

https://ubiz.chat/read-blog/42669_cooling-fabrics-market-overview-trends-analysis-growth-and-forecast-by-2027.html

https://ubiz.chat/read-blog/42670_smart-homes-market-share-outlook-future-growth-and-opportunities-by-2028.html

https://ubiz.chat/read-blog/42671_3d-metrology-market-share-demand-future-growth-and-opportunities-by-2028.html

https://ubiz.chat/read-blog/42672_tag-management-system-market-share-competitive-analysis-demand-and-growth-2022-2.html

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Address: 134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal