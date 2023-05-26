5G Equipment Market Outlook, Share, Growth Rate, and Forecast 2023-28

According to IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “5G Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the 5G equipment market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global 5G equipment market size reached US$ 12.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 88.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 36.2% during 2023-2028.

5G Equipment Market Outlook:

Fifth-generation (5G) equipment is a wireless cellular telecommunication system designed to enable virtual connectivity with machines, devices, and objects and increase the speed and responsiveness of wireless networks. It offers high-multi-Gbps peak data speeds, ultra-low latency, better accessibility, and a consistent user experience. It often uses multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) antennas to ensure high throughput and enable the sharing of important data concurrently. Additionally, 5G equipment offers massive machine communication, high-reliability applications, and low latency to generate and analyze 5G new radio (NR) waveforms and optimize broadband. Due to these features, 5G equipment is widely preferred by various retail and non-retail sectors as an effective substitute for 3G/4G networks and equipment.

5G Equipment Market Trends:

The growing need for efficient information and communication technology (ICT) and network management capabilities majorly drive the global market. This has been further driven by the proliferation of internet-enabled consumer electronics, such as laptops, smartphones, and desktops and the rapid emergence of wireless communication services. Along with this, numerous SMEs are using 5G equipment to develop and implement their marketing strategies to gain an edge over competitors, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor. In addition, the rapid digitalization of cities and the several initiatives undertaken by governments to improve property monitoring and logistics management is significantly supporting the market. Furthermore, the integration of device-to-device and M2M communication solutions and the internet of things (IoT) technologies enable the convenient sharing of data, creating a positive market outlook.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Airspan Networks

Cisco Systems Inc

CommScope

Fujitsu Limited

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

NEC Corporation (AT&T Inc.)

Nokia Corporation

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

ZTE Corporation

Technology Insights:

Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

Software Defined Networking (SDN)

Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC)

Equipment Insights:

Macrocell

Small Cell

Others

Architecture Insights:

5G Standalone (NR + Core)

5G NR Non-Standalone (LTE Combined)

Frequency Insights:

Sub 6 GHz

Above 6 GHz

Application Insights:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Commercial

Industrial

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

